Santa Rosa’s Tony’s Galley Becoming Mandarin Kitchen

Just over a year after opening, chef Tony Ounpamornchai’s namesake seafood restaurant at Montgomery Village, Tony’s Galley (722 Village Court, Santa Rosa), will close March 19. Fear not, however, because the Sea Thai Bistro chef will be transforming the space into Mandarin Kitchen on April 1.

Ounpamornchai, who also runs Sea Noodle Bar and Raku Ramen and Rolls, said the new restaurant concept is “mostly heirloom recipes from my parents. Food that I will cook at home.” The menu will feature lots of Chinese cooking influences, but it is still in development, he said.

News of the transition was announced on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

“A little over a year ago we introduced you to Tony’s Galley, the new but familiar face that you’ve learned to love…a new old friend whom we share our moments together good, bad, sad and happy…and just like a friend, there will be a time that we have to part ways. For us at the Galley, the time is soon and a goodbye is in order,” said the statement.

Tony’s Galley gift cards will be honored at the new restaurant, Ounpamornchai said.

The news comes on the heels of last week’s announcement that NYC-based Shake Shack will open a location at the Santa Rosa shopping mall next winter.