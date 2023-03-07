Brand New Hillside Home in Sonoma Valley Listed for $2.2 Million

The home is situated on a hillside with a slope that allows for a rooftop terrace. Here, it has been staged virtually with outdoor furniture. (Nic Meerholz/Sea Timber Media)

The open concept layout brings together the the kitchen, eat-in counter, dining and lounge areas into one great room. (Nic Meerholz/Sea Timber Media)

A brand new build in Glen Ellen featuring modern farmhouse style design elements, including board-and-batten siding, a long gabled roof and steel-framed windows, just hit the market for $2,195,000. The home, situated on a hillside, offers a rooftop terrace and sweeping views of the surrounding Sonoma Valley landscape.

An open concept plan brings together the kitchen and eat-in counter with the dining and living areas, creating one spacious great room with large, sliding glass doors and windows that frame the view of the patio and rolling hills beyond. The dwelling has three bedrooms, two of which have en suite bathrooms, and a pool with a built-in spa.

The stonework in the countertops, fireplace and bathrooms — including a spacious walk-in shower — provide grand and weighty texture that anchors the all-white airiness of the home. Wood cabinets and wood floors add a sense of warmth and natural beauty. Click through the above gallery for a peek inside the home.

For more information, contact listing agent Maurice Tegelaar, 707-484-8088, maurice.tegelaar@compass.com or Matt Sevenau, 707-934-5630, matt.sevenau@compass.com, with Compass Real Estate, compass.com/homes-for-sale/glen-ellen-ca