This Sonoma County City Is ‘The Jewel of California Wine Country’

Travel + Leisure magazine has picked its favorite town in Wine Country and listed the best places to eat, drink, stay and play during a visit.


By Sonoma Magazine Staff

Healdsburg continues its streak as one of the hottest destinations in Wine Country. In a recently published article, Travel + Leisure magazine called it “the jewel of California Wine Country” and listed the best restaurants, hotels and things to do in the northern Sonoma County city, as well as the best time to visit.

“The distinctive year-round destination with just over 11,000 residents is a true epicurean hot spot with an extremely charming town square, around which some of its best hotels, restaurants, and shops sit, not to mention approximately 40 tasting rooms,” wrote Travel + Leisure.

The travel magazine consulted longtime Sonoma County resident and Healdsburg expert Lisa Mattson, who offered tips and input for the article. Mattson previously spearheaded creative marketing campaigns for Jordan Vineyard & Winery in Healdsburg.

Click through the above gallery to see the best places to eat, drink, stay and play in Healdsburg, according to Travel + Leisure.

