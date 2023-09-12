This Sonoma County City Is ‘The Jewel of California Wine Country’

Slide 1 of 26 Montage Healdsburg: This luxury resort is among Travel + Leisure's top hotel picks. Tucked in the hills north of Healdsburg’s Parkland Farms neighborhood, it is set on more than 250 acres of oak woodland and vineyards. The property recently won a USA Today Readers' Choice Award, and was named one of the best hotels in the U.S. by U.S. News & World Report and among the hottest celebrity spots in Wine Country by The Hollywood Reporter. (Montage Healdsburg)

Slide 2 of 26 The Guest House, Montage Healdsburg's presidential suite. (Montage Healdsburg)

Slide 3 of 26 Harmon Guest House: "There’s no better place to be for sunset than the rooftop of this hotel," wrote Travel + Leisure. "Its 39 rooms are spacious and the socially oriented property, which includes an outdoor swimming pool, is outfitted with locally sourced art and furniture." (Harmon Guest House)

Slide 4 of 26 The pool area at Harmon Guest House in Healdsburg. (Harmon Guest House)

Slide 5 of 26 H2Hotel: Travel + Leisure called H2Hotel's Spoonbar "one of the coolest bars in town," and highlighted the hotel's eco-friendly approach, with a green roof. Spoonbar recently launched a weekly "Moroccan Night" featuring a three-course prix-fixe meal with dishes like duck tagine with apricots and soft chickpeas in a turmeric and ginger bath. (Kim Carroll/For Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 6 of 26 The colorful lobby at H2Hotel in Healdsburg. (H2Hotel)

Slide 7 of 26 Hotel Healdsburg: "The 55 modern, minimalist rooms; sunny swimming pool, fleet of bicycles, and Chef Charlie Palmer's Dry Creek Kitchen feel so very Californian," said Travel + Leisure. (Hotel Healdsburg)

Slide 8 of 26 Patio area at Dry Creek Kitchen restaurant at Hotel Healdsburg. (Dry Creek Kitchen)

Slide 9 of 26 The Madrona: The historic Madrona Manor reopened as The Madrona in 2022 following an extensive renovation, headed by co-owner and interior designer Jay Jeffers. It continues to be a popular place to stay, with an excellent restaurant and bar. Travel + Leisure named it one of the best new hotels in the world in 2023. (The Madrona)

Slide 10 of 26 A guest room at The Madrona in Healdsburg. (The Madrona)

Slide 11 of 26 Single Thread: This three-Michelin-starred restaurant was among Travel + Leisure's top picks in Healdsburg. “Husband-chef and wife-farmer duo Kyle and Katina Connaughton are culinary dynamos who create pure magic on every plate, more than justifying the lengthy waitlist for reservations," wrote Travel + Leisure. (Single Thread)

Slide 12 of 26 The guest is greeted with an array of dishes presented on a bed of wood, moss and ferns at Single Thread Farms Restaurant in Healdsburg. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 13 of 26 The Matheson + Valette: Travel + Leisure highlighted Chef Dustin Valette's "perennial favorite" Valette restaurant, as well as his new restaurant concept, The Matheson, for its "micro-seasonal, hyper-local menu and 88 wines by the taste or glass" and its more casual Roof 106, with woodfired pizzas and flatbreads. (Deb Wilson)

Slide 14 of 26 Margherita Salametto Flatbread at Roof 106 at The Matheson in Healdsburg. (Michael Woolsey)

Slide 15 of 26 Wine Wall at The Matheson in Healsburg. (Courtesy of Michael Woolsey)

Slide 16 of 26 Barndiva: Travel + Leisure listed this Michelin-starred farm-to-table restaurant as one of the best in Healdsburg, for its cuisine and garden atmosphere, as well as its non-alcoholic drinks. (Jil Hales)

Slide 17 of 26 Little Saint + Second Story: Another popular newcomer to the Healdsburg restaurant scene, Little Saint and its fine dining concept, Second Story, made Travel + Leisure's list of best restaurants. Stu Stalker, a former chef at Copenhagen’s Noma, took over the vegan culinary program at Little Saint this summer and opened the new restaurant concept July 7. (Chad Surmick/The Press Democrat)

Slide 18 of 26 At Little Saint's Second Story. (Emily Dorio)

Slide 19 of 26 At Little Saint's Second Story. (Emily Dorio)

Slide 20 of 26 Bravas Bar de Tapas: "The chef/owners Mark and Terri Stark are James Beard finalists who have a particularly magical touch when it comes to authentic Spanish paella," wrote Travel + Leisure of this Healdsburg restaurant. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Slide 21 of 26 Long Cooked Pork Cheeks Bocadillos at Bravas Bar de Tapas, in Healdsburg. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Slide 22 of 26 Wine tasting top picks: There are plenty of excellent wineries to visit in and around Healdsburg. Lisa Mattson mentioned three favorites for out-of-town-visitors in the Travel + Leisure article: Jordan Vineyard and Winery, Silver Oak Cellars and Flowers Vineyards and Winery. (Silver Oak Cellars)

Slide 23 of 26 Wine tasting top picks: Travel + Leisure also recommended downtown tasting rooms in Healdsburg — Reeve, Hawkes, Amista, as well as Marine Layer and Idlewild. (Marine Layer)

Slide 24 of 26 Take a hike: Travel + Leisure recommended several locations for hikes, including Jordan Vineyard and Winery (pictured), The Healdsburg Ridge Open Space Preserve, Bella Winery's Hike the Hill tours and Amista’s Morningsong Vineyard. The magazine also recommended Getaway Adventures’ Healdsburg bike and wine tours. (Jordan Vineyard & Winery)

Slide 25 of 26 Practice yoga among grape vines: Travel + Leisure recommended trying outdoor yoga at a winery, including Bricoleur Vineyards in Windsor (pictured) and Amista Vineyards in Healdsburg. (Bricoleur Vineyards)