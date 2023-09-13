Go Wild at These Animal Sanctuaries in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 17 Charlie's Acres, Sonoma: Rescued farm animals are having the time of their lives just south of the town of Sonoma, relaxing and playing on the grass and in the mud and meeting visitors during group and private tours. (During the height of the pandemic, they entertained people via virtual tours and even jumped on a few Zoom calls!) Group tours are $25 for adults and $15 for children. 3201 Napa Road, Sonoma, charliesacres.org. (Charlie's Acres)

Founded by animal lover Tracy Vogt, nonprofit animal sanctuary Charlie's Acres is home to more than 150 animals: pigs, goats, cows, sheep, chickens and more. (Robbi Pengelly/Sonoma Index-Tribune)

Charlie's Acres in Sonoma also offers goat yoga and sheep meditation. (Charlie's Acres)

Three goats striking a pose at Charlie's Acres in Sonoma. (Charlie's Acres)

Pinkie and Oreo are having a good time in the mud at Charlie's Acres in Sonoma. (Charlie's Acres)

Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue, Petaluma: Founded in 1981, this rescue group provides specialized medical care for more than 1,500 animals each year, from hawks and owls to raccoons and coyotes. On average, the organization releases 70% of the animals it rescues. There are a half-dozen tour options, ranging from a VIP Private Tour and Behind the Scenes Tour to a group tour held weekly on Saturdays. Cost is $25 for adults and $10 for children 4-12. Children under four are free. 403 Mecham Road, Petaluma, scwildliferescue.org, Wildlife Hotline: 707-526-9453 (Cristina Pascual/Petaluma Argus-Courier)

A pair of baby grey foxes hide from the camera at Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue in Petaluma. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

An orphaned barn owl gets some TLC at the Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue in Petaluma. (Crista Jeremiason /The Press Democrat)

Goatlandia Farm Animal Sanctuary and Education Center, Sebastopol: As the name implies, Goatlandia rescues goats, but you'll also find sheep, pigs, horses, birds and dogs at this nonprofit farm. Group tours ($25 per person) are offered from April through mid-November. (See the website for upcoming tour dates.) Visitors can add on an organic picnic lunch for an additional $35 per person. 1567 Cunningham Road, Sebastopol, 707-541-6216, goatlandia.org (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

In addition to group tours, Goatlandia offers Reiki practice with rescue animals, goat hikes and an experience that allows visitors to help bottle-feed rescued baby goats. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Goatlandia Farm Animal Sanctuary founder Deborah Blum, left, and assistant Alana Eckhart snuggle with Oberhasli goats at the animal rescue center in Sebastopol. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Goatlandia Sanctuary volunteer Teresa Tuffli scrubs the belly of a rescued Kune Kune pig while another sneaks up for some attention. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Miguel Lozano and Willow McMinn, both of Petaluma, pose in a photo booth during Goatchella, a gala fundraiser at Goatlandia animal sanctuary in Sebastopol, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. (Darryl Bush / For The Press Democrat)

Brenda Rynders, Goatlandia sanctuary manager, hugs a lamb named Nimbus, one and one-half months old, during Goatchella, a gala fundraiser at Goatlandia animal sanctuary in Sebastopol, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. (Darryl Bush / For The Press Democrat)

The Bird Rescue Center, Santa Rosa: The Bird Rescue Center has been rehabilitating ill and injured wild birds and releasing them back into nature since the 1970s. Each year, the center cares for 2,500 to 3,000 native birds. Its monthly open houses are currently on hold; find updates on the website. In the meantime, it's easy to make an online donation. 3430 Chanate Road, Santa Rosa, 707-523-2473, birdrescuecenter.org (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Have you ever come across a sick or injured bird and not known what to do? Since the 1970s, The Bird Rescue Center of Sonoma County has taken in injured birds and helped them recover so they can be released once again into their natural habitat. Learn more about the organization in this video. (Video by Joshua Dylan Mellars/Northern California Public Media)