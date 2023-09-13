Go Wild at These Animal Sanctuaries in Sonoma County

Need a pick-me-up? These nonprofits offer ways to spend time with cute animals — you could even try some goat yoga or sheep meditation!


By Dana Rebmann

Sonoma County may be a dream destination for wine lovers but there are many ways to enjoy the good life here, beyond the tasting rooms.

How about rolling in the mud? Or napping in the hay? Or roaming around with a bunch of furry friends? That’s how pigs, sheep, goats, bobcats, mountain lions and other farm animals and wildlife spend their days at local animal rescue organizations.

A select few of these animal sanctuaries offer a chance to visit, learn and make a difference — some even host yoga sessions with goats and “sheep meditation.” Click through the above gallery for all the details.

