Sonoma Wineries, Tourist Attractions Top USA Today Readers’ Choice Awards

By Sonoma Magazine Staff

USA Today has announced its annual 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards, highlighting “the best of the best” in the U.S. in categories such as food and drink, lodging and things to do. This year, 14 Sonoma County businesses were among the winners, which were chosen by a panel of experts and then voted on by USA Today readers. Click through the above gallery to see the local winners.

Sofia Englund and Charlie Swanson contributed to this article.

