Sonoma Winery Debuts Striking New Tasting Venue

Held by Desire (The Dimensions of Freedom), 2017, by Mark Quinn at The Donum Estate in Sonoma. (Robert Berg)

The Vertical Panorama Pavilion is the latest addition to The Donum Estate, a Carneros region winery that houses one of the largest accessible private sculpture collections in the world. (The Donum Estate)

The Vertical Panorama Pavilion at The Donum Estate in Sonoma. Click through the gallery for more photos of the pavilion and the outdoor sculpture collection at the Carneros region estate. (The Donum Estate)

The Donum Estate in Sonoma is one of the top destinations in the world for viewing contemporary sculptures outdoors. Here, among rolling hills and vineyards, you’ll find an ever-expanding sculpture collection that includes works by artists such as Ai Weiwei, Keith Haring, Jaume Plensa, Subodh Gupta and Tracey Emin.

Now, the Carneros region estate has added yet another reason to make your way to Sonoma Valley.

A new tasting space, the Vertical Panorama Pavilion, opened on the 200-acre property in August. As to be expected, it’s a strikingly beautiful venue for sipping wine and taking in the views: 832 colored glass panels come together to form a conical canopy atop an open-air lounge seating area. The glass panels — an interpretation of the changing seasons at The Donum Estate — are in a spectrum of colors that range from an autumnal orange to a springlike emerald green and reflect light like a kaleidoscope.

Three years in the making, the artful new tasting venue was designed by Berlin-based Studio Other Spaces, founded by artist Olafur Eliasson and architect Sebastian Behmann. Along with views of the estate vineyards, it boasts scenic vistas of San Pablo Bay and a sampling of the 50-some, large-scale sculptures that dot the property.

To gain access to the Vertical Panorama Pavilion, you will need to make an appointment for Donum’s new three-hour Transcend Experience, which, at $500 per person, is a splurge. It includes a tour of the property aboard an all-terrain vehicle and a sampling of five rare, single block and library-only wines from the winery estate.

The Donum Estate wines are paired with dishes like foie gras with Donum plum jam and summer truffles, grape leaf dusted salmon in basil paprika broth, and a lobster tart topped Tsar Nicoulai Caviar. Guests also take home a gift bag of goodies, including a box of treats from Napa-based Kollar Chocolates, wildflower seeds and lavender products created from the estate gardens.

The Donum Estate offers a few more affordable tasting options, ranging in price from $95 to $175 per person. These tastings experiences don’t allow access to the Vertical Panorama Pavilion, but guests will be able to get a peek of the installation while walking around the property.

The Donum Estate, 24500 Ramal Road, Sonoma, 707-732-2200, thedonumestate.com