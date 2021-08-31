An Art Lover’s Guide to Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 31 The Donum Estate, Sonoma: This Sonoma Valley estate is home to an expanding sculpture collection acquired by Donum owners Allan and Mei Warburg. The collection, displayed throughout the 200-acre vineyard property, currently comprises over 50 large-scale contemporary sculptures by artists such as Ai Weiwei, Keith Haring, Jaume Plensa, Subodh Gupta and Tracey Emin. Tastings and tours are available by appointment only. Pictured, King and Queen by Keith Herring; Love Me by Richard Hudson in the background. 24500 Ramal Rd, Sonoma, thedonumestate.com/estate (Anthony Laurino)

Slide 2 of 31 The Donum Collection recently installed two new monumental sculptures: Reaching Out by British sculptor Thomas J Price (pictured) and Nuns + Monks by New York-based, Swiss-born mixed-media artist Ugo Rondinone. Reaching Out, a 9-foot-tall bronze sculpture, shows a woman looking down at her mobile phone and is intended as a Black “everywoman,” according to Price. “I want this sculpture to be an opportunity for people to connect emotionally with an image of someone they might not have noticed before,” said the artist in an interview with The Guardian. (Robert Berg)

Slide 3 of 31 Donum Home, which houses the wine estate's tasting room, was reconfigured this year by award-winning Danish architect David Thulstrup. The new interior reflects the architect's Scandinavian heritage (owner Allan Warburg is also of Danish descent) while paying homage to the local landscape and "Californian authenticity." Donum Home, built in 2017 and designed by Matt Hollis of MH Architects, houses part of The Donum Collection, including artworks from Yue Minjun (China, 1962) and Liu Xiaodong (China, 1963) and Another 30 Years, a newly acquired painting by Tracey Emin (UK, 1963).

Slide 4 of 31 Inside Donum Home, a space for wine tasting, dining and entertainment at The Donum Estate in Sonoma. (Courtesy of The Donum Estate)

Slide 5 of 31 A Louise Bourgeois spider occupies a glass pavilion at The Donum Estate in Sonoma. (Courtesy of The Donum Estate)

Slide 6 of 31 Artificial Rock No126 by Zhan Wang (2007-13) at The Donum Estate in Sonoma. (Robert Berg)

Slide 7 of 31 The Care of Oneself by Elmgreen & Dragset (2017) at The Donum Estate in Sonoma. (Gregory Gorman)

Slide 8 of 31 Held by Desire (The Dimensions of Freedom) by Mark Quinn (2017) at The Donum Estate in Sonoma. (Robert Berg)

Slide 9 of 31 Sanna by Jaume Plensa (2015) at The Donum Estate in Sonoma. (Anthony Laurino)

Slide 10 of 31 Legion Projects Gallery, Healdsburg: Gallerist Sydney Pfaff of the recently opened Legion Projects gallery in Healdsburg has an eye for new talent and often works with young artists of color. Her streamlined gallery space, with a huge mural on the wall outside, is tucked into a cluster of modern gray studios, north of the Healdsburg Plaza. Pfaff curates contemporary shows that rotate about every six weeks. On view through September 11 is Jellying, a solo show of “bold, abstract paintings in striking colors” by LA artist Dennis Foster. Open Thursday- Saturday 12-3 and by appointment. 711A Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, legionsf.com. (Courtesy of Legion Projects)

Slide 11 of 31 Legion Projects exhibited works by Oakland artist Taylor Smalls in August. (Rachel Rothstein)

Slide 12 of 31 Paul Mahder Gallery, Healdsburg: Paul Mahder, a fine art photographer, has been representing contemporary artists for nearly twenty years. In 2007, he founded the Paul Mahder Gallery in San Francisco's Presidio Heights neighborhood, which eventually expanded to a second location in Healdsburg. Housed in an 8,000 square-foot double Quonset hut with 30 ft. ceilings, it exhibits a wide range of artwork — paintings, sculptures, photography and more — by established artists from around the world. Current exhibit is Words of Justice, new paintings by Ethiopian artist Wosene Worke Kosrof. 222 Healdsburg Avenue, Healdsburg, paulmahdergallery.com (Chris Hardy/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 13 of 31 Lisa Kristine Gallery, Sonoma: Humanitarian photographer Lisa Kristine travels the world documenting the realities of indigenous peoples. Spanning over 30 years and more than 150 countries, her work includes intimate portraits of women, men and children as well as haunting images of social injustice, such as modern day slavery. With each photograph, Kristine aims to enhance the viewer's awareness and engage them in a visual journey: "I want the people who experience my work to have the opportunity to gaze into the eyes of the 'other' and find there a familiarity." Open Thursday-Monday, 12-4 p.m. 452 1st St E, Sonoma, 707-938-3860, lisakristine.com (The Press Democrat)

Slide 14 of 31 Museum of Sonoma County, Santa Rosa: The Museum of Sonoma County (MSC) boasts an impressive permanent collection of 18,000 pieces of art and rotates between 12-15 exhibits annually, ranging from artistic explorations of the cultural histories of local peoples to automotive kinetic art. A small sampling of the permanent collection is part of the current exhibition, 35: Thirty-Five Artists for Thirty-Five Years, on display through October. The annual exhibition, Artistry in Wood, begins November 12. Set aside time during your visit to to wander through the museum's sculpture garden. 425 7th St, Santa Rosa, museumsc.org (Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)

Slide 15 of 31 Bryant Key of Oakland peruses the Jordan D. Schnitzer collection during a Studio 54 party at the Museum of Sonoma County in downtown Santa Rosa. (Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)

Slide 16 of 31 SBHG Gallery, Sonoma: At Cornerstone Sonoma, find inspiration in the lush gardens and the onsite SBHG Gallery. The gallery, in collaboration with Oakland-based SLATE Contemporary, is exhibiting a series of three art exhibitions that will run eight weeks each through December 2021. Next up, Elements of Nature will run from September 16th through November 7th and will include abstract works inspired by nature from six West Coast artists — Robert Buelteman, Lisa Kairos, Rob Snyder, Jill Lear, Marcia Stuermer and Tobias Tovera. Works can be viewed and acquired from the gallery Wednesdays through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or Saturdays through Tuesdays by appointment. 23570 Arnold Dr, Sonoma, cornerstonesonoma.com/sbhg-gallery (Thomas J. Story)

Slide 17 of 31 Art at The Restaurant: Several Sonoma County restaurants regularly exhibit and sell works by local artists, including The Spinster Sisters (pictured) and Zoftig Eatery in Santa Rosa. At Zoftig Eatery, the colorful work of Santa Rosa artist David Baldwin is currently on display. Music and art lovers will enjoy the original concert posters from San Francisco’s Fillmore Auditorium at Bravas Bar de Tapas in Healdsburg. (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat)

Slide 18 of 31 South A Street Art District: Known as SOFA Art Alley, this neighborhood in Santa Rosa is home to around 40 studios, galleries and shops, yielding the highest concentration of professional artistry in the county. It’s a wonderful spot for a day full of art; find people strolling through galleries or stopping for a bite to eat at one of the many restaurants close by. Find more local murals here. 312 South A Street, Santa Rosa, sofasantarosa.com (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat)

Slide 19 of 31 Paradise Ridge Winery, Santa Rosa: Wine and art are a natural pairing at Santa Rosa's Paradise Ridge Winery. Shortly after the winery opened in 1994, sculpture art began taking root in between the vines. The LOVE sign, which survived the 2017 wildfire that destroyed the winery, may be the the most recognized sculpture here but there are some dozen additional pieces scattered throughout the winery grounds, about half of which have been displayed at Burning Man. The winery was rebuilt and reopened in 2019. It is open for wine tastings Thursday through Monday by appointment. 4545 Thomas Lake Harris Dr, Santa Rosa, prwinery.com (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat)

Slide 20 of 31 Paradise Ridge Winery hosts a biennial outdoor sculpture exhibit in Marijke’s Grove, a tribute to Paradise Ridge co-founder Marijke Byck-Hoenselaars, who died in 2006. The current exhibition, Resilience, was curated by Kate Eilertsen in partnership with Voigt Family Sculpture Foundation and will be on display through spring of 2022. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat)

Slide 21 of 31 Harmon Guest House, Healdsburg: A summer art project by local artist and winemaker Alice Warnecke Sutro depicts Healdsburg residents enjoying hotel living. Sutro drew sketches of people doing ordinary things, like reading a magazine, drinking coffee and getting ready to go out, on glass walls throughout the property. The 22 drawings can be viewed in the lobby and hallways on all three floors. Open to the public from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. 227 Healdsburg Ave, Healdsburg, harmonguesthouse.com. (Courtesy of Brett Walker)

Slide 22 of 31 Alice Warnecke Sutro draws sketches on windows at Harmon Guest House in Healdsburg. In addition to viewing Sutro's artwork, guests can also join her for a hike through the historic Warnecke Ranch Vineyards, her family’s property, followed by a tasting of Sutro Wines, a label she launched in 2012. (Courtesy of Brett Walker)

Slide 23 of 31 Inspired by the local artwork and landscape? Harmon Guest House has an art cart for its guests. (Courtesy of Harmon Guest House)

Slide 24 of 31 Jordan Winery, Healdsburg: Three newly renovated guest suites in Jordan Winery's French-style chateau include antiques from co-founder Sally Jordan’s collection, along with other pieces sourced from around the world. Jordan acquired the pictured 19th century Louis XV-style armoire, a Rothschild family antique. Converted to an entertainment center, it now houses a Victrola record player, a collection of French classics on vinyl, a chess set and vintage playing cards. 1474 Alexander Valley Rd, Healdsburg, jordanwinery.com. (Courtesy of R. Brad Knipstein)

Slide 25 of 31 19th century French pastoral oil on canvas paintings hang above the soaking tub in the Vendange Suite at Jordan Winery in Healdsburg. (Courtesy of R. Brad Knipstein)

Slide 26 of 31 A pair of Louis XV-style armchairs from Sally Jordan’s antiques collection have been reupholstered and now call the Cépage Suite home. Overnight stays in Jordan Winery's chateau suites are only available to members of the winery’s loyalty program. The winery plans to renovate its lobby in early 2022 — come spring, there will be more opportunities for visitors to see artwork and antiques. (Courtesy of R. Brad Knipstein)

Slide 27 of 31 Flamingo Resort, Santa Rosa: As part of a recent $20 million renovation, Flamingo Resort in Santa Rosa commissioned and installed artwork by Bay Area artists, including a golden, "glow-in-the-dark" HYBYCOZO sculpture by Yelena Filipchuk and Serge Beaulieu. Don’t miss the rope installation Diamond Ring by San Francisco’s Windy Chien, which hangs in the event foyer. The local artwork is complimented by vintage and modern photographs, prints and paintings throughout the property. 2777 4th St, Santa Rosa, flamingoresort.com (Courtesy of Flamingo Resort)

Slide 28 of 31 This mural, titled Hello, Checking In?, by San Francisco-based artist Serge Gay Jr covers a wall in the lobby of Flamingo Resort in Santa Rosa. (Courtesy of Flamingo Resort)

Slide 29 of 31 Vintners Resort, Santa Rosa: Previously on display at Ferrari-Carano Vineyards and Winery in Healdsburg, four bronze sculptures by renowned artists Dennis Smith, Douglas Van Howd and Jane DeDecker have found a new home at the Vintners Resort in Santa Rosa. The property was remodeled in 2018 and is home to pioneer farm-to-table dining destination, John Ash & Co. 4350 Barnes Rd, Santa Rosa, vintnersresort.com (Courtesy of Vintners Resort)

Slide 30 of 31 Jack London State Historic Park, Glen Ellen: This Glen Ellen park is one of many local venues welcoming artists selected for the annual Sonoma Plein Air Festival each September (this year on Sept. 11). Plein air painters of all levels can set up their easels, pick up their brushes and capture the park's scenic beauty, including groves of oak and eucalyptus trees, towering redwoods, rolling vineyards and several historic structures. "The light can be dramatic as it moves across open vineyards, along hills and plays with the trees, structures and ruins at different times of the year,” said Sonoma artist Pat Meier-Johnson. The cottage, ranch buildings, the vineyard and The House of Happy Walls are a few of the favorite motifs here. 2400 London Ranch Rd, Glen Ellen, 707-938-5216, jacklondonpark.com (Courtesy of Jack London State Historic Park)

Slide 31 of 31 Do It Yourself: To get your creative juices flowing, why not sign up for a class? This fall, Petaluma Pottery will offer a variety of classes including wheel throwing, hand building techniques and nature inspired designs. Healdsburg Center for the Arts, set to reopen in early September at its new Center Street location, will be offering a variety of adult and youth classes ranging from plein air painting to comics and graphic novels. Fiber Circle Studio in Petaluma will offer both in-person and online classes in crafts like knitting, yarn dyeing, eco printing and basket weaving. (Courtesy of Petaluma Pottery)