10 Things to Do in Sonoma County This Labor Day Weekend

Slide 1 of 13 Go for a hike or bike ride, then relax on a sun-dappled patio: Because of wildfire risk, California's national forests will be closed over Labor Day weekend and until Sept 17. If the skies remain clear of smoke, there are still ways to enjoy nature this Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Start your day with a hike on the coast — the Kortum Trail is among our top 10 hikes in Sonoma County — or hop on your bike and make a few pit stops along the road. Then, because you're worth it, kick back on a restaurant patio with a cold drink and a great meal. Here are our 40 favorite restaurant patios in Sonoma County. (Photo by Jerry Dodrill)

Slide 2 of 13 Too hot to hike? Find some shade: Hot and sunny summer days don’t have to put a damper on plans to get outside. You can lace up your boots and stay cool in one of Sonoma County’s many shady parks. Tree-lined paths make hiking excursions a breeze, even when the sun is blazing. In the Grove of Old Trees, a 48-acre sanctuary in the hills west of Occidental, 2,000-year-old Sequoia sempervirens offer shade and a serene setting. Trails are mostly flat here and there are benches throughout the park, making this a great spot for lazy weekend strolls. (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat)

Slide 4 of 13 See some art: Creativity reigns supreme in Sonoma County. The region is home to a diverse range of artists, who display their works in open studios and galleries. Art can also be enjoyed outside of galleries and museums — in hotels, restaurants, even vineyards. The Donum Estate in Sonoma, for example, is home to over 50 large-scale contemporary sculptures by artists such as Ai Weiwei, Keith Haring, Jaume Plensa, Subodh Gupta and Tracey Emin. Find our art lover's guide to Sonoma County here. (Anthony Laurino/The Donum Estate)

Slide 5 of 13 Feast on great barbecue: Three days of time off means it's time to soak up some sun and fire up the barbie (keeping in mind fire safety, of course). You could do it yourself, or let the pros feed you. We like to be lazy on our days off and recommend checking out some of our favorite BBQ spots (or devour one, or two, of the best burgers in Sonoma County). At Kinsmoke in Healdsburg (pictured), grilling and smoking tender meats is elevated to an art form. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Slide 6 of 13 One of the best burgers in Sonoma County, Catelli's Ultimate Wine Country burger is a house-ground mix of Kobe beef brisket and sirloin that's best eaten silkily rare and with a minimum of condiments. Required pairing: Truffle fries with chili, Parmesan lemon zest and truffle oil. (Chris Hardy/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 7 of 13 Have a meal or drink with a view: There’s something extra delicious about dining with sweeping views of vineyards and coastal expanses, especially when the ingredients are hyperlocal. We’ve found more than a dozen restaurants in Sonoma County where you can drink in the view and fill your belly and soul — plus two worth the drive to Marin. For an elevated cocktail experience, make your way to one of these local rooftop bars. (Courtesy of Francis Ford Coppola Winery)

Slide 8 of 13 Catch some live music among the vines: Several Sonoma County wineries host live music performances throughout the summer. This Saturday and Sunday, B.R. Cohn Winery in Glen Ellen (pictured) continues its music series with live music by local artists, from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Reservations are required. Rohnert Park's Green Music Center welcomes the renowned funk outfit Tower of Power on the lawn at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Food and drinks will be available for purchase; concertgoers can bring their own food and non-alcoholic beverages to eat and drink outside. Those who are not fully vaccinated will need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the event. Get tickets here. (Courtesy of BR Cohn Winery)

Slide 9 of 13 Spend a lazy day by the pool: Summer isn't over yet. Make the most of sunny and warm days with a lazy cocktail and lunch (or breakfast or dinner) by the pool. Following a recent renovation, the Flamingo Resort in Santa Rosa now welcomes diners to its new poolside restaurant, Lazeaway Club (read our review). Other hotels and wineries that serve up poolside drinks and eats include Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn and Spa and Francis Ford Coppola Winery in Geyserville. Find more poolside restaurants here. (Courtesy of Flamingo Resort)

Slide 10 of 13 Get your drink from a vintage camper or trailer turned poolside bar this weekend. At The Lodge at Sonoma, an old horse trailer stocked with booze slakes the thirst of sunbathers and serves up nachos, burgers and bacon-wrapped hot dogs. At Flamingo Resort in Santa Rosa, a poolside cocktail camper serves refreshing libations seven days a week. (Courtesy of The Lodge at Sonoma)

Slide 11 of 13 Pair your picnic with wine: You could pack a basket and spread out a blanket in a local park, but how about taking things up a notch and do picnic Wine Country style? Several local wineries welcome picnickers — you can bring your own basket or buy picnic provisions at the winery. Truett Hurst Winery in Healdsburg, pictured, is a picnicker’s dream with three areas devoted to those who like to bring their own eats (and with cheeses and charcuterie available to buy by the basket-less hungry). (Photo by Kim Carroll)

Slide 12 of 13 Bring your own food, wine and blanket: If you prefer to organize your own picnic, pair it with some local bites and vino. A few popular spots for picking up picnic provisions include Lazzini’s Market in Santa Rosa, Angelo's Wine Country Deli in Sonoma, Andy’s Produce Market in Sebastopol, Marin French Cheese Company in Petaluma (a nice location to picnic by the pond), Big Bottom Market in Guerneville and Freestone Artisan Cheese (on your way to the coast). Pick some berries and fruit at these local farms or stop by an off-the-beaten-path farm stand. A local jug wine makes for a great picnic pairing — just pop the top and enjoy. Or pick up a bottle from one of these best-value wineries. (Shutterstock)

Slide 13 of 13 Sip on something a little different: Not in the mood for a glass of white, red or rosé? No problem. Sonoma County locals are busy brewing up a whole lot more. Or perhaps you want wine but you want to taste something a little out of the ordinary? Sonoma’s Schug Carneros Estate Winery recently released its first new wine in 12 years. And it’s a white pinot. Yes, you read that right. If you'd like to skip the booze altogether, we've got you covered with locally made non-alcoholic drinks. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)