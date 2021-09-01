Six issues | One Great Price

Your insider's guide to Wine Country

Subscribe
Now
Subscribe
Events, Things To Do in Sonoma, What's New in Sonoma County

10 Things to Do in Sonoma County This Labor Day Weekend

Enjoy three days of work-free bliss with our list of things to do this holiday weekend.

Haven’t made plans for the long weekend ahead? Enjoy three days of work-free bliss with our list of things to do in Sonoma County this holiday weekend. Click through the above gallery for details and don’t forget to tag us on Instagram (@sonomamag) when you share your weekend highlights.

Subscribe Now!

Comments

Read previous post:
Too Hot to Hike? Try These Shady Trails in Sonoma County

Tree-lined trails make for cool hiking excursions in these local parks, even when the sun is blazing and temperatures soar.

Close