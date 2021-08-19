10 Poolside Restaurants and Bars in Sonoma

Slide 1 of 26 Flamingo Resort, Wild Bird Poolside Dining and Lazeaway Cafe: If you're lounging in your swimsuit grab a fried chicken sandwich, Little Gem salad or ahi tuna poke or vegan gelato with a supersized booze slushy. The Cafe has a view to the pool with heartier fare including tamarind-glazed roasted chicken, steak frites, a chopped salad and plenty of tropical drinks. 2777 Fourth Street, Santa Rosa, 707-545 8530, flamingoresort.com. (Courtesy of Flamingo Resort)

Slide 2 of 26 Tamarind Glazed Roast Chicken and Smashburger at the Lazeaway Club at the Flamingo Resort. (Courtesy of Flamingo Resort)

Slide 3 of 26 The pool area at Flamingo Resort in Santa Rosa. (Courtesy of Flamingo Resort)

Slide 4 of 26 Morton's Warm Springs, Cafe 108: A family-friendly natural geothermal springs pool features a charming poolside walk-up with pasture-raised hot dogs, a Vella cheese grilled cheese sandwich, fresh salads and Straus soft-serve ice cream. 1651 Warm Springs Road, Glen Ellen 707-833-5511, mortonswarmsprings.com. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)

Slide 5 of 26 Madera Travis, 5, fixes her hot dog during lunchtime at the snack shop at Morton's Warm Springs in Glen Ellen. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)

Slide 6 of 26 Francis Ford Coppola Winery, Pool Cafe and Rustic Francis' Favorites: A 3,600 square-foot pool with private cabines is one of Wine Country's favorite cooling-off spots. Swimmers can grab a pizza, gelato or salad at the Pool Cafe. If you're craving something more hearty, dry off and head to Rustic with Coppola favorites like Spaghetti Pomodoro, Rack of Lamb Madame Bali or a burger. Cabines need to be booked in advance. 300 Via Archimedes, Geyserville, 707-857-1471, thefamilycoppola.com. (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat)

Slide 7 of 26 Rustic at Francis Ford Coppola Winery in Geyserville is one of the best spots for outdoor dining in Sonoma County. (Courtesy of Francis Ford Coppola Winery)

Slide 8 of 26 Pizza Luigino is served at the Rustic restaurant at Francis Ford Coppola Winery in Geyserville. (Conner Jay/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 9 of 26 Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa, The Water Tower Bar: As you might expect at a Fairmont, the food is just as classy as the pool, with dishes like Parmesan truffle fries, falafel lettuce wraps, prosciutto and peach salad, avocado Buddha bowl with spiced chickpeas, or Nashville chicken wrap. Eating light? How about a sliced fruit platter with chili lime salt. Day passes to the pool are available Monday through Friday and can be booked through the resort, or Daycation and Resortpass. 100 Boyes Blvd, Sonoma, fairmont.com/sonoma. (Courtesy of Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa)

Slide 10 of 26 MacArthur Place, Layla: Hotel and spa guests can take advantage of the pool, or simply lounge on the deck and enjoy cocktails, a Kale Caesar, steak frites or even cheesecake from The Bar or dine poolside with the full menu from Layla, one of Sonoma's top restaurants. A mix of Spanish, Mediterranean and California cuisine includes summer panzanella salad, crispy Spanish octopus, Patatas Bravas with garlic aioli and tomato jam and meaty entrees. 29 E. MacArthur Street, Sonoma, 707-938-2929, macarthurplace.com. (Courtesy of MacArthur Place)

Slide 11 of 26 Outdoor dining area at Layla restaurant at MacArthur Place in Sonoma. (Karyn Millet/MacArthur Place)

Slide 12 of 26 Brunch at Layla restaurant at MacArthur Place in Sonoma. (Emma K. Morris)

Slide 13 of 26 Montage Healdsburg, Hudson Springs Bar and Grill: This luxe Alexander Valley pool has its own poolside bar with simple fare like a chicken caesar wrap or fruit plate. Go for a summery libation with the Smokey Paloma (Mezcal, hibiscus tequila, elderflower, lime, soda) and peel and eat prawns or a Wagyu burger. Post-swim you can dine on the patio at Hazel Hill restaurant or grab a cocktail and nibbles at Scout Field Bar. 100 Montage Way, Healdsburg, 707-979-9000, montagehotels.com/healdsburg. (Christian Horan / Montage Healdsburg)

Slide 14 of 26 The pool at Montage Healdsburg is available to spa guests that book a treatment 60 minutes or longer, as long as space allows. (Christian Horan / Montage Healdsburg)

Slide 15 of 26 Madrone Mule cocktail at Scout Field Bar at the Montage in Healdsburg. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 16 of 26 Meyer lemon tart at Scout Field Bar at the Montage in Healdsburg. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 17 of 26 The Lodge at Sonoma Resort, Wit and Wisdom: Lounge chairs, a fire pit and poolside cabanas offer luxurious comfort at this recently renovated resort. Chef Michael Mina's newish restaurant is outstanding, with cool seafood towers, wood-fired pizzas, seasonal salads, cheese and charcuterie platters and a tasty cocktail list. On select days, a horse trailer-turned-poolside bar — High Horse Bar — serves up drinks, nachos, burgers and bacon-wrapped hot dogs. Day passes available through Resortpass. 1325 Broadway At Lavern & Napa Roads, Sonoma, lodgeatsonoma.com. (Courtesy of The Lodge at Sonoma)

Slide 18 of 26 The poolside High Horse Bar at The Lodge at Sonoma. (Courtesy of The Lodge at Sonoma)

Slide 19 of 26 Patio seating at Wit & Wisdom in Sonoma. (Courtesy of Wit & Wisdom Tavern)

Slide 20 of 26 Roasted heirloom carrots with vadouvan yogurt, piquillo pepper, walnuts and tangerine vinaigrette at Wit & Wisdom in Sonoma. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 21 of 26 Liberty Farms duck wings with Grand Marnier and black pepper gastrique at Wit & Wisdom in Sonoma. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 22 of 26 R3 Hotel, The Bars/Betty Spaghetti: The Main Bar has a sliding glass wall overlooking the pool with plenty of great drinks. Step over to Betty Spaghetti, the hotel restaurant for barbecue, buffalo wings, pasta or pizza. 16390 4th St., Guerneville, 707-869-1400, ther3hotel.com. (Courtesy of R3 Hotel)

Slide 23 of 26 Dr. Wilkinson's Backyard Resort, House of Better: Make your way to Calistoga and let your worries float away in the mineral pools of this newly renovated resort. Then grab a Southwest-inspired dish at the new restaurant. Choose from green Chile stew, enchiladas, or slow-roasted Chile pork, guacamole, fish tacos, or healthy salads and bowls. The pools are for hotel guests only. 1507 Lincoln Ave, Calistoga, 707-942-4102, drwilkinson.com. (Courtesy of Dr Wilkinson's Backyard Resort)

Slide 24 of 26 The House of Better at the newly renovated Dr. Wilkinson's Backyard Resort and Mineral Springs in Calistoga. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 25 of 26 The Three Dip menu, counterclockwise from top left, with Fire Roasted Green Chile, rancho gordo alubia blanca beans, piñon nuts, Herbed Creamy Hemp Hearts, preserved lemon, chives and nutritional yeast and Harissa Carrot Humus, tahini, cumin, dukkah from the House of Better at the newly renovated Dr. Wilkinson's Backyard Resort and Mineral Springs in Calistoga. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

