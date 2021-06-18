The Pool at Francis Ford Coppola Winery Is Now Open

More pool options: Ives Pool, Sebastopol: All swims and classes are currently by reservation only. Locker room use is limited to one person at a time. 7400 Willow St, Sebastopol, 707-823-8693, ivespool.org . (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

More pool options: The Petaluma Swim Center, Petaluma: Lap and recreational swim slots are available by reservation. Currently, no walk-ins are permitted. 900 E Washington St, Petaluma, 707-778-4410, petalumaswimcenter.com (Crista Jeremiason / The Press Democrat)

More pool options: Honeybee Pool and Benicia Pool, Rohnert Park: Both public swimming pools are open for lap swim by appointment. No drop-ins are allowed. Recreational swim is available at the Benicia Pool four days a week. See website for specifics. Locker rooms have reopened. 1170 Golf Course Dr, Rohnert Park, 707-586-1413, 7469 Bernice Avenue, 707-795-7582, rpcity.org . (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

More pool options: Ridgway Swim Center and Finley Aquatic Center, Santa Rosa: Both swimming facilities are offering drop-in recreational swimming. Times vary depending on the day and facility. Lap swim is allowed by reservation only. Locker rooms are closed; arrive dressed to swim. Masks must be worn when exiting and entering the pool, and can only be removed to swim. 455 Ridgway Avenue,Santa Rosa, 707-543-3421, 2060 West College Avenue, Santa Rosa, 707-543-3760, srcity.org/701/Recreation-Swim (Crista Jeremiason / The Press Democrat)

Pizza and pool time. How can you go wrong? Pizza Luigiano with tomato, mozzarella, oregano, and basil, fresh out of the pizza oven at Rustic at Francis Ford Coppola Winery in Geyserville.

The winery's Rustic restaurant has one of the best patios in Sonoma County . (Courtesy of Francis Ford Coppola Winery)

Swimmers can also dry off and head inside to tour the collection of film memorabilia at Francis Ford Coppola Winery in Geyserville. (Courtesy of Francis Ford Coppola Winery)

Pool patrons are welcome to explore the grounds and play bocce ball, one of many amenities offered at Francis Ford Coppola Winery in Geyserville. (Courtesy of Francis Ford Coppola Winery)

The swimming pool at Francis Ford Coppola Winery in Geyserville is family-friendly and attracts guests of all ages. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

To further enhance your summertime experience, Francis Ford Coppola Winery has launched a new series of low-alcohol wines, Pool House. (Courtesy of Francis Ford Coppola Winery)

The pool at Francis Ford Coppola Winery Pool in Geyserville is now open for the summer season. Cabine reservations are required for access to the pool. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

The calendar may say it’s still spring, but as far as temperatures go, summer is already in full swing in Sonoma wine country. After a few days of record heat, we are ready to cool down poolside with a glass of rosé and a good book.

There are plenty of pools and swimming holes in Sonoma and Napa. One of the most popular places to take a dip — and sip wine — is Francis Ford Coppola Winery in Geyserville. The pool opened for the summer season on June 15, just in time for the recent heat wave, and will welcome visitors until October 4 (it reopens for the fall season on October 9).

This year, there are some changes you need to be aware of before you pack your swimsuit and head to the famous movie director’s winery. Access to the sparkling 3,600 square-foot pool is only available with a cabine reservation. Similar to cabanas, cabines are European-style changing rooms with private showers and towels. Cabine reservations (starting at $220) provide pool access for four people. To ensure social distancing, chaise lounge chairs are being assigned to guests. Individual pool passes are not available this season.

Swimmers and sunbathers at Francis Ford Coppola Winery can dry off and play bocce ball, dine at the Pool Café or Rustic restaurant and head inside the winery to visit the tasting room (reservations recommended) or check out Coppola’s collection of movie memorabilia. Face masks must be worn as guests move about the property. Masks are not required when seated in a lounge chair or when in the water.

To further enhance your summertime experience, Francis Ford Coppola Winery has launched a new series of low-alcohol wines, Pool House, available poolside and for shipping via the winery’s website. The wines were inspired by the pool at the winery, where guests often request session wines to enjoy during daytime visits.

“We created Pool House wines to be full-flavored first, with the added benefit of lower calories, sugar and alcohol,” said Corey Beck, Winemaking Chief for Francis Ford Coppola Winery. “A lot went into the vineyard selection to make this possible, and we’re thrilled to share the final product in time for the Summer season.”

The Pool House range, available in 12 oz cans and 750 ml bottles, includes a sauvignon blanc, a rosé, a pinot noir and a brut rosé.

The Francis Ford Coppola Winery pool is open daily, now through October 4, 2021. From October 9 through October 24, the pool will be open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Pool hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There are other great pools in Sonoma County to help you stay cool. Click through the above gallery to find out where you can take a dip this summer. We recommend you call each pool before making plans — hours and regulations are changing by the day.