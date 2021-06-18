New Brunch Option Comes to Sonoma

Sonoma’s got a new brunch spot to check out as Layla at MacArthur Place rolls out a weekend menu that includes olive oil pancakes with cinnamon toast crunch and whipped cream; biscuits and country gravy; short rib eggs and hash; multigrain arugula bowl with smoked salmon and tasty cocktails like the “Slownoma Mary” with slow-roasted-tomato paste or the Apiary with gin, Yerba Mate tea, raw honey and lemon.

One of the best restaurants for outdoor dining in Sonoma Valley, Layla serves upscale Mediterranean and New American cuisine for lunch and dinner. It’s a great place to share some plates with friends and sip on a craft cocktail. MacArthur Place underwent a $25 million remodel that was completed in 2019 and was subsequently named one of the top new and renovated hotels in the world in 2020 by Travel + Leisure Magazine. In addition to Layla, the hotel also has a new bar and coffee shop/marketplace, The Porch.

Brunch is served 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday. 29 E. MacArthur St., Sonoma, macarthurplace.com.