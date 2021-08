Slide 1 of 7 Tenfold Farmstand — Petaluma: Catherine Clark’s charmingly tiny, beadboard-framed roadside cottage, decorated with market baskets and antique tools, is a labor of love. This one-woman show is only open Saturdays from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and offers gorgeous organic veggies (onions, lettuces, tomatoes) plus sweet treats like chocolate bark studded with pistachios and dried strawberries and lemon bars topped with edible flowers. 1094 Middle Two Rock Road, Petaluma, tenfoldfarmstand.com. (Courtesy of Tenfold Farmstand)

Produce from Tenfold Farmstand in Petaluma. (Courtesy of Tenfold Farmstand)

Sebastopol — Walker Apples: This spot is the real deal, farmed by 90-year-old Lee Walker and his family for nearly 70 years, with 25-plus varieties of apples for sale direct from the grower. Harvest season generally begins in late July with Gravensteins and continues through fall with varieties such as Pink Lady and Pippin. Follow the signs up a winding road for some of the crispest, most tart apples around. 10955 Upp Road, Sebastopol, 707-823-4310. (Conner Jay/The Press Democrat)

Wise Acre Farm — Windsor: Where else but Sonoma County will you find a vending machine stocked daily with a rainbow of farm-fresh eggs? Farmher (yes, the spelling is intentional) Tiffany Holbrook raises some of the world's happiest free-range chickens (watched over here by Buddy the Great Pyrenees) and hopes to be back to welcoming visitors for farm tours again later this summer. 631 Arata Lane, Windsor, 707-480-1900, wiseacrewindsor.com. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)

The egg vending machine at Wise Acre Farm in Windsor. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Tara Firma Farms — Petaluma: Purchase top-quality pork, chicken, turkey, beef, and eggs direct from a family-owned ranch in the rolling hills outside Petaluma. The owners practice regenerative agriculture across 250 acres, renewing the land through intensive crop rotation. The farm is also home to a floral business and offers a nature camp for elementary-age kids. 3796 I Street, Petaluma, 707-765-1202, tarafirmafarms.com. (Courtesy of Tara Firma Farms)