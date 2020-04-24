Eggs From a Vending Machine: Local Farms Offer Creative Pickup, Delivery

Sonoma Chicks is selling chicken, quail and even duck eggs. Pick-up is available at the Sonoma Chicks property in downtown Sonoma, and delivery is offered within three miles of Sonoma Plaza. (Courtesy of Sonoma Chicks)

The Wise Acre Farms vending machine is restocked every day at 8 p.m. with freshly washed eggs that were laid that day. Motorists can pull up to the machine and use their credit card or cash to have it automatically dispense a carton of a dozen eggs. (Christopher Chung)

Wise Acre Farm Great Pyrenees Buddy watches over the flock off Arata Lane in Windsor. The farm sells fresh eggs through a vending machine. (Kent Porter)

If you’re hoping to make an omelette but your favorite grocery store is running low on supplies, local farms are offering some egg-stra convenient pickup options.

In Windsor, for example, a vending machine at Wise Acre Farms has become a popular place to get fresh eggs while maintaining social distancing.

“It’s nice, because it’s sanitary,” said Tiffany Holbrook, owner of Wise Acre Farms. “I actually did have someone tell me that they’re never going to buy grocery store eggs after she watched a woman touch every single egg and then put it back onto the shelf,” she added, laughing.

Customers have been excited to use the refrigerated vending machine, which has been around since 2016.

“This farm is such a positive thing in the community, and people see that,” said Holbrook. “The business is owned by myself and my husband, and we’re all about keeping money in the local economy.”

The Wise Acre Farms vending machine, located at 631 Arata Lane in Windsor, is restocked every day at 8 p.m. with freshly washed eggs that were laid that day. Motorists can pull up to the machine and use their credit card or cash to have it automatically dispense a carton of a dozen eggs.

Other local farms that are offering pickup or delivery of eggs include Sonoma Chicks in Sonoma and Angerer Family Farms in Geyserville.

Sonoma Chicks is selling chicken, quail and even duck eggs. Pickup is available at the Sonoma Chicks property in downtown Sonoma, and delivery is offered within three miles of Sonoma Plaza. Contact Sonoma Chicks on Instagram, by texting 415-307-4410 or by visiting their website. Read more about Sonoma Chicks in this article.

Angerer Family Farms in Geyserville is known for its truffles, but also has a flock of chickens. They are offering eggs through an “online farm stand” set up by Dragonfly Floral. Orders can be placed online and delivery is scheduled for a different part of the county each day of the week. Contact Dragonfly Floral’s farm stand at 707-433-3739 or visit their website.

Is your farm offering eggs via pickup or delivery? Send us an email with details.