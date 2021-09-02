8 Cool, Unusual and Unique Places to Stay in Sonoma

Slide 1 of 30 Gingerbread House, Geyserville: Hansel and Gretel would advice against taking a bite out of this sweet fairytale house, but rest assured, there are no wicked witches around. In fact, this house and its accompanying hobbit hut is part of the Isis Oasis Sanctuary, founded in 1978 by the late Loreon Vigné and dedicated to the ancient Egyptian goddess Isis, who, in modern terms, equates with Mother Earth. Visitors are invited to partake in "daily noon rites" in the sanctuary's temple and are encouraged to meditate by its many shrines and altars. It seems like such spiritual practices would help keep cannibalistic witches at bay. $97 a night. Book on Airbnb. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 4 of 30 Isis Oasis priest and spiritual director Justin Howard stands inside the small temple in Geyserville. The temple was decorated with props from a San Francisco theater company that went bankrupt when Loreon Vigne bought the property in 1978. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 5 of 30 Isis Oasis high priestess deTraci Regula feeds one of the llamas on the Geyserville property. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 6 of 30 Safari West Glamping, Santa Rosa: Dreaming of an African safari, minus the long-haul flight, airfare and additional costs? Spend a night at the "Sonoma Serengeti" for an adventurous experience close to home. The 400-acre wildlife preserve in Santa Rosa is home to nearly 900 animals, including giraffes, zebras, cheetahs, antelopes and rhinoceros. It also has 30 luxury tent cabins for an overnight "glamping" stay. Imported from Botswana, the tents come with queen beds, ensuite bathrooms, polished hardwood floors and private viewing decks. From $250. 3115 Porter Creek Road, Santa Rosa, 800-616-2695, safariwest.com (Courtesy of Safari West)

Slide 8 of 30 Custom outfitted M37 Power Wagons and guides take Safari West guests on tours throughout the Santa Rosa wildlife preserve. (Will Bucquoy/for The Press Democrat)

Slide 9 of 30 Vintage Camper, Guerneville: Boon Hotel + Spa in Guerneville offers glamping getaways by the Russian River through October in three canvas tents and a vintage "lovebug" camper that is available year round. The camper, called boonito, comes with a full platform bed, organic linens, bath products and breakfast. Guests share bath facilities with the glamping tents. There's a saline pool for dips, lounging and poolside cocktails. Guests can book a massage, including ones with CBD cooling balms. Nearby Guerneville has plenty of restaurants and bars, including Boon owner Crista Luedtke's Boon Eat + Drink, Big Bottom Market, Brot and El Barrio. From $215. 14711 Armstrong Woods Rd, Guerneville, 707-869-2721, boonhotels.com (Courtesy of Boon Hotel + Spa)

Slide 11 of 30 Sonoma Treehouse Adventures, Occidental: This treehouse village in the Occidental woods is like all your childhood dreams come true. Each reservation includes two zipline rides, a guided hike and an overnight stay in a treehouse (that looks like a yurt), surrounded by a narrow wooden deck and connected with the rest of the village by lightly swaying suspension bridges. Dinner and breakfast are delivered to the treehouse, which comes with a queen bed, bunk beds, a small table with chairs, a compost toilet and a kitchenette. $550 per person on weekdays, $615 on weekends and $310 for any additional children. Minimum two guests per reservation. 6250 Bohemian Highway, Occidental, 888-494-7868, sonomacanopytours.com (Courtesy of Sonoma Canopy Tours)

Slide 13 of 30 The Sonoma Treehouse Adventures experience includes two zipline tours; one on arrival and one after breakfast the following morning. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Slide 14 of 30 The Rising Moon Yurt, Sebastopol: Yurts are having a moment. This one, perched atop a Sebastopol hill, combines a close-to-nature experience with the comforts of a more upscale overnight stay. Inside the yurt are modern amenities such as a full kitchen, comfortable sleeping arrangements for two and chic midcentury-modern decor. There is AC/heating, wifi, bluetooth radio and a smart TV (with Apple TV and Netflix). A bath house is connected to the yurt and a sun deck offers sweeping views of one of Kendall Jackson's pinot noir vineyards. If you decide to venture outside your yurt compound, there are craft breweries, wineries and farm-to-table eateries conveniently located at the nearby Barlow market district. $208 per night. Book on Airbnb. More info here: therisingmoonyurt.com (Courtesy of The Rising Moon Yurt)

Slide 21 of 30 Metro Hotel & Cafe, Petaluma: "A little trip to Paris in Sonoma County" promises the Metro Hotel & Cafe website, and a trip it is. This may be a hotel by name, but it's certainly not conventional: Think Amelie from Montmartre — there's plenty of charm and garden gnomes — meets the brightly colored hostels of your youth. The rooms are decorated with a nod to The City of Light but also with quirky details like porcelain ducks and tiger drawer knobs. A few Airstreams and pink plastic flamingos have taken up residence in the garden and the café serves French crepes to guests in the morning. Outdoor bistro tables under a bright red awning adds to the Parisian feel, as does Paris-born owner Marie Saint-Clair. 508 Petaluma Blvd. South, Petaluma, 707-773-4900, metrolodging.com. (Courtney Carlmark/Metro Hotel & Cafe)

Slide 25 of 30 Camping Cabins, Spring Lake: For some classic family vacationing, set up camp in your own backyard in Santa Rosa's Spring Lake Regional Park. In addition to regular campsites, the park has three sleeping cabins that accommodate 4-8 people. Each cabin also has room for two tents to be set up outside. This family-friendly park has plenty to offer: hikes, dirt trails for bike rides in neighboring Trione-Annadel State Park, kayaks, canoes and paddleboards to rent for an excursion on the lake and kid activities like carousel and train rides in nearby Howarth Park. $79-$99 a night and a non-refundable reservation fee of $9.50. 5585 Newange Ave., Santa Rosa, parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov (Courtesy of Sonoma County Regional Parks)

Slide 26 of 30 Summer kayak and paddleboard rentals are available at the end of Spring Lake's Violetti Road entrance. Rentals are available by online reservation only from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Rates start at $12 an hour, and online payment by credit card is required at the time of reservation. Rentals must be returned by 6 p.m. (Courtesy of Spring Lake Regional Park)

Slide 27 of 30 Kids and adults can ride on a simulated 1863 C.P. Huntington steam train at Howarth Park in Santa Rosa. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Slide 28 of 30 Garden Valley Ranch, Petaluma: Why settle for a bunch of roses when you could disappear with your dearest into an entire field of them? Garden Valley Ranch, the Petaluma cut-rose farm and nursery visited by Martha Stewart, rents out a little cottage with a queen-size canopy bed and clawfoot tub that provides excellent cover for couples who want romantic privacy in a lush, storybook setting. After the nursery has closed for the day, overnight visitors have the gardens all to themselves, for the kind of quiet strolls seen in English period romances. The cottage has 10-foot ceilings and a gas fireplace. $252 per night. Book on Airbnb. (Courtesy of Garden Valley Ranch)

