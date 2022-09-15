Six issues | One Great Price

Roseland’s Mitote Food Park Gets a Cocktail Bar

Mezcal cocktails are the newest addition to Roseland’s ever-evolving food truck park.

In late August, Mitote Food Park moved to its permanent location on Sebastopol Road. Now, it has an enclosed dining square flanked by a changing lineup of food trucks and vendors.

A small shipping container is home to the new Mitote cocktail bar that sells wine, beer, mezcal and tequila cocktails like La Coqueta (The Flirt), with tequila-hibiscus-strawberry syrup and blood-orange liqueur.

Chicken, vegetables and rice with red mole from the Maria Machetes food truck at the Mitote Food Park in Santa Rosa, Calif. on Monday, July 25, 2022. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

We also loved the La Charla, with smoky mezcal, pineapple, cucumber, habanero peppers and lemon juice; as well as the spicy La Leyenda (The Legend), with mezcal and mole syrup. Simple margaritas are $10, and specialty cocktails are $12 to $14.

Don’t miss the churro from La Churroteka, where you can get crispy cinnamon-sugar sticks filled with chocolate, condensed milk or caramel (after 4:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday).

A pre-ticketed mezcal tasting and food pairing event, Sabores y Saberes de Mexico, will take place 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at the park. Tickets are $50, available at eventbrite.com.

