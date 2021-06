Slide 1 of 8 Spend a lazy day by the pool: The Flamingo Resort in Santa Rosa looks better than ever after a recent renovation and now welcomes diners to its new poolside restaurant, Lazeaway. From 4th of July, they also are open for breakfast, from 7 to 10 a.m. You need to be a hotel guest to take a dip, but not to worry: we've got a roundup of favorite hotel pools in Sonoma County and many welcome spa guests and visitors who purchase day passes. The pool at Francis Ford Coppola Winery in Geyserville is another favorite. (Courtesy of The Flamingo Resort)

Slide 3 of 8 Pair your picnic with wine: You could pack a basket and spread out a blanket in a local park, but how about taking things up a notch and do picnic Wine Country style? Several local wineries welcome picnickers — you can bring your own basket or buy picnic provisions at the winery. Truett Hurst Winery in Healdsburg, pictured, is a picnicker’s dream with three areas devoted to those who like to bring their own eats (and with cheeses and charcuterie available to buy by the basket-less hungry). (Photo by Kim Carroll)

Slide 4 of 8 Feast on great barbecue: Three days of time off means it's time to soak up some sun and fire up the barbie (keeping in mind fire safety, of course). You could do it yourself, or let the pros feed you. We like to be lazy on our days off and recommend checking out some of our favorite BBQ spots (or devour one, or two, of the best burgers in Sonoma County). At Kinsmoke in Healdsburg (pictured), grilling and smoking tender meats is elevated to an art form. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)

Slide 5 of 8 Check out a new tasting room: Wine lovers have a lot to look forward to this summer. Kick off the long weekend with a glass of Rhone-style red in the olive grove at Abbot's Passage Winery & Mercantile in Glen Ellen (pictured), which opens on July 1. Orsi Family Vineyards in Healdsburg and Sosie Wines in downtown Sonoma are other newcomers to check out, and we look forward to the openings of Bacchus Landing and Marine Layer Wines later this month. (Courtesy of Abbot's Passage)

Slide 6 of 8 Sip on something a little different: Not in the mood for a glass of white, red or rosé? No problem. Sonoma County locals are busy brewing up a whole lot more. Or perhaps you want wine but you want to taste something a little out of the ordinary? Sonoma’s Schug Carneros Estate Winery recently released its first new wine in 12 years. And it’s a white pinot. Yes, you read that right. If you'd like to skip the booze altogether, we've got you covered with locally made non-alcoholic drinks. (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat)

Slide 7 of 8 Go for a bike ride or hike, then relax on a sun-dappled patio: Get the best of both worlds by starting your day with a bike ride or hike that lets you take in the local scenery and then, because you're worth it, kick back on a restaurant patio with a cold drink and a great meal. We've got 5 spectacular local bike rides complete with pitstops, 20 favorite hikes and 40 top restaurant patios in Sonoma County. (Shutterstock)

Slide 8 of 8 See a fireworks show: With lingering pandemic concerns, as well as the ongoing drought and potential fire danger, traditional July 4 celebrations will be more subdued this year. But there are a couple of places where you can watch fireworks. In Petaluma, there will be a fireworks display at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds from 9 to 10 p.m., but the fairgrounds will be closed to spectators. Viewers are encouraged to enjoy the show from vantage points elsewhere in Petaluma. In the city of Sonoma, the celebration will feature a free 45-minute aerial display at dusk that viewers can watch from home or from a distance. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)