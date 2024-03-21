Local Chefs Join Forces to Create Ultimate Texas-Style Barbecue in Sebastopol

Local barbecue powerhouses Austin’s Southern Smoke BBQ and Marvin’s BBQ are joining forces to create the ultimate Texas-style cue in Sebastopol.

The newly christened A&M BBQ will feature dry-rubbed brisket (amen!), pork ribs, pulled pork, chicken, tri-tip and occasional specials like oxtail from the current Marvin’s spot at 495 S. Main St. in Sebastopol.

The duo is doing a light update to the space to include more inside seating and will officially change names and the menu on April 1. During the transition, Marvin’s will remain open.

Owners Kris Austin of Austin’s and Marvin Mckinzy of Marvin’s got to know each other over social media as both built up their businesses. Both grew up in barbecue-loving households — Austin in Kansas City, Memphis and Texas, and Mckinzy in Kentucky.

“He was stalking my social media, so I stopped in the store, and we had a conversation. We’ve been hanging out ever since,” said Austin of Mckinzy.

Texas-style BBQ is known for its low and slow smoking with a simple dry rub, in this case just salt, pepper, garlic and onion powder, according to Austin.

“We let the smoke do the work, and we don’t try to cover up our meats with sauce so you can taste the time we put into it,” he added.

McKinzy and Austin will make their own sides at the restaurant, including collard greens, mac and cheese, cornbread, baked beans and coleslaw with classic banana pudding for dessert. They’ll make their own sauces to accompany the meats.

“We just got tired of doing stuff individually and being stressed out. Now people don’t have to choose between us,” Austin added.