Fork Roadhouse in Sebastopol Transforms Into Wild Poppy

Chef Martin Maigaard has taken over the reins of Fork Roadhouse (9890 Bodega Highway) in West Sebastopol, giving it a new coat of vibrant blue as well as some face-lifts to the inside bar and kitchen areas.

Maigaard was at the Gypsy Cafe (now closed) from 2012-15 before moving to the Midwest eight years ago. He and his wife, Danielle, are hoping for a mid-April opening for their new restaurant, Wild Poppy, that will be open Thursday through Sunday with lunch, dinner and brunch options.

Fork Roadhouse closed in November 2022. The Bodega Highway restaurant was a popular breakfast and brunch stop on the way to and from the coast, with a core of regulars who enjoyed the large outdoor patio and bohemian vibes of the roadhouse.

A combination of business strains, exhaustion and a changing community all played a part in owner Sarah Piccolo’s decision to step away from the restaurant portion of her business. (She has continued with catering, which saw an upturn after pandemic restrictions lifted.)

Stay tuned for more info as the opening date approaches.