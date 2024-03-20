This year, Easter is Sunday, March 31, and local restaurants are hard at work putting together brunches and events for the community to enjoy. Whether you’re looking for a delicious meal or a full day packed with activities, there’s something for everyone.

Santa Rosa

Flamingo Resort: Santa Rosa’s midcentury Flamingo Resort will host an Easter brunch in its ballroom from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The seasonal Easter menu includes a carving station with prime rib; made-to-order omelets; buttermilk pancakes paired with bacon and sausage; smoked salmon with capers and crème fraîche; and, for dessert, a dessert spread featuring carrot cake, chocolate mousse tart, lemon bars, and housemade chocolate chip cookies. $75 for adults and $35 for kids 12 and under. Reserve on Tock. 2777 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, 707-545 8530, flamingoresort.com

John Ash & Co.: This buffet-style brunch will feature an omelet station, waffles, eggs Benedict and sausages. There will also be a carving station with glazed ham and beef rib-eye. For dessert, enjoy assorted petit fours, pies, cakes, cookies, cupcakes or bread pudding. The restaurant is also hosting an Easter Egg Hunt at 11 a.m. for children under 7 and at 1 p.m. for all ages (keep an eye out for appearances from the Easter Bunny). The event is $95 for adults, $45 for children. Mimosa bottle service for four guests is $45. Reserve on OpenTable. 4350 Barnes Road, Santa Rosa, 800-421-2584, vintnersresort.com

Sonoma

Folktable at Seven Branches: From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Folktable Catering will be hosting an Easter Brunch at Seven Branches inn. Dishes include brioche French toast, eggs Benedict, omelets, honey ham, housemade beignets and more. Order a Bloody Mary, mimosa, beer or wine to sip on while you enjoy brunch. Other activities include an appearance by the Easter Bunny and live music. General admission is $95 and includes a free glass of Champagne. Children 12 and younger are $25, while children 2 and under are free. Purchase tickets on Eventbrite. 450 W. Spain St., Sonoma, sevenbranchesvenueandinn.com.

Layla at MacArthur Place: MacArthur Place’s Layla restaurant will serve a three-course prix fixe brunch. Choice of starter includes smoked trout rillettes and avocado toast; entrees include buttermilk pancakes with apple compote and malted maple syrup; New England lobster Benedict; steak frites; and caramelized scallops with fennel cream, leek relish and caviar. For dessert, there will be a choice of flourless chocolate cake, Meyer lemon crème Catalana, and almond rhubarb crumble. Make reservations on OpenTable. $65 for adults, $35 for children. 29 E. MacArthur St., Sonoma, macarthurplace.com/food-drink/layla-restaurant

Easter Brunch at The Lodge at Sonoma: The two restaurants at The Lodge, Benicia’s Kitchen and Wit & Wisdom, are both hosting Easter brunches with prix-fixe menus:

At Benicia’s Kitchen, enjoy a Bubbles & Brunch menu with seasonal fruits and berries or pastries for the table, followed by a choice of entrees including Hobb’s smoked salmon Benedict, a chicken and waffles sandwich or grilled NY angus steak and eggs. The brunch at Benicia’s is $49 per person and is available from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Make reservations on OpenTable.

Wit & Wisdom offers a more expansive brunch experience that begins with dishes such as avocado toast, lobster risotto or hamachi crudo. For entrees, choose between a classic eggs Benedict, crunchy chicken sandwich or lobster pot pie, among other dishes. Dessert consists of a self-service pastry bonanza featuring cookies, cake and creme brûlée. Various additions, like oysters ($26), caviar ($165) and champagne ($42), are available for purchase. The meal, without additions, is $95 per person, and is available from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Make reservations at pdne.ws/4adaofo.

Both restaurants are on-site at The Lodge at Sonoma, 1325 Broadway at Leveroni and Napa roads.

Santé at Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn: Fairmont Sonoma’s restaurant will serve an Easter brunch buffet 9 a.m. a.m. to 2 p.m. ($149 for adults, $39 for children ages 6-12; complimentary for children 5 and under). The hotel will also host an Easter Egg Hunt with the Easter Bunny at 10 a.m. for all ages. Reservations required and can be made on OpenTable. 100 Boyes Blvd., Sonoma, 707-939-2415, fairmont.com

Kenwood

Salt & Stone: Salt & Stone will celebrate Easter with a generous a la carte brunch menu served 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., starting with cinnamon buttermilk coffee cake, fresh fruit and drinks for the table. For the mains, the menu includes items such as huevos rancheros, brioche French toast, steak and eggs, a Bay Shrimp Louie, gulf prawn tagliatelle, lamb burger and cauliflower gnocchi. Make a reservation on OpenTable or over the phone. 9900 Sonoma Highway, Kenwood, 707-833-6326, saltstonekenwood.com

Petaluma

Seared: This Petaluma grill and lounge will serve a prix fixe Easter brunch 9:30 a.m. to noon. Menu standouts include lobster deviled eggs, citrus cured salmon toast, chicken and waffles, prime rib hash and Seared Benedict with smoked bacon, avocado, farm egg, English muffin, Meyer lemon Hollandaise and home potatoes. Drinks on offer include Smoked Bacon Bloody Mary, Bon Vivant with citrus vodka, passionfruit, elderflower liquor and fresh lime, and Ramos Fizz with gin, fresh lemon, lime, orange flower water, egg white and cream. Reservations are highly encouraged; book your table online or by calling 707-762-5997. 170 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma, petalumaseared.com

Stockhome: Stockhome will serve a Swedish Easter brunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a variety of dishes, including Matjes herring with dill, apple and horseradish cream; deviled eggs with Kalles Kaviar, dill and lemon; charred local asparagus and pea tendrils; caraway hot smoked salmon with shaved fennel; grilled lamb loin from Sonoma with garlic, herbs and red wine; and a strawberry and rhubarb pie with vanilla sauce for dessert. Ticket are $90 for adults; $45 for children (4-12; children under four dine for free) and can be purchased online. 220 Western Ave., Petaluma, 707-981-8511, stockhomerestaurant.com

Healdsburg

Spoonbar: Celebrate spring with a buffet-style brunch and bottomless Bellinis 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Enjoy a variety of salads, like fresh fruit or beet and feta, along with brunch classics like Egg Florentine with English muffin and baby spinach. Brunch will also include a carving station featuring smoked leg of lamb and herb-roasted King Salmon. For dessert, there will chocolate-dipped profiteroles or carrot cake. The bottomless Bellinis come in three flavors — peach, blood orange and strawberry — and cost an additional $25. Brunch is $68 for adults, $25 for kids 12 and under. Reserve on OpenTable. 219 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, 707-433-7222, spoonbar.com

Geyserville

Geyserville Inn: Hop into Geyserville’s Easter Sunday Extravaganza, featuring three events. First is the Easter Buffet at the Geyserville Grill, starting at 8:30 a.m. The buffet boasts a prime rib carving station and other proteins, starches like mushroom risotto and creamy polenta and desserts including chocolate-dipped strawberries. Then, at 9:30 a.m., head into the inn for a free cookie decorating class, where participants can win prizes. Finally, the egg hunt begins at noon, with a chance to see the Easter Bunny himself. Brunch is $50 for adults and $25 for kids 12 and under. Secure your spot in the festivities by sending an email to marketing@geyservilleinn.com.

Forestville

Farmstand: Farmhouse Inn’s farm-to-table restaurant offers a three-course prix fixe menu with complimentary coffee, tea and glass of Prosecco or mimosa. Start with a choice of vichyssoise or deviled eggs before moving onto the entrees and choosing between steak Bavette, Dungeness crab crepe or eggs Benedict. Finish with a choice of coffee and chocolate mousse or coconut Dacquoise for dessert. Tables are available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m at the restaurant, 7871 River Road. Brunch is $125 per person. Reserve a table at pdne.ws/4ajti4g.

In Napa Valley

Easter Brunch at FARM: Head to Carneros Resort and Spa for a multicourse, family-style, Italian-influenced brunch menu. Items include charcuterie, Dungeness crab Benedict, lasagna and spring harvest frittata. There’s something for your sweet tooth as well, with hazelnut and caramel crostada and honey ginger mousse. West Coast oysters and housemade beignets can be added on for a fee. The restaurant will also host activities in the adjacent Pavilion, including face painting, egg hunts, lawn games and more. Live music will accompany the event. Brunch is $125 for adults, $55 for kids ages 5 to 12; children 4 and under are free. Brunch seatings begin at 10 a.m., with activities beginning at noon, at the resort. Get tickets at pdne.ws/3IMu91F. 4048 Sonoma Highway, Napa, 707-299-4880, farmatcarneros.com

Easter Brunch and Dinner at The Grove at Copia: The Grove at Copia will serve a Mediterranean-inspired Easter feast. For brunch, enjoy doughnuts ($12), pastry boards ($22) or toast ($8) to start, with pancakes ($18), jammy eggs ($22) and porchetta pork roast ($32) and more as mains. If you prefer a later Easter celebration, make dinner reservations for a four-course prix fixe menu for $60 per person. Enjoy fried artichokes to start, followed by a choice of salad and a choice of pasta. For the main course, choose between a porchetta roast, rockfish and manila clams or lion’s mane with garlicky broccoli greens and gingered carrot puree. Finish with an optional cheese course ($20) and desserts like citrus tart or ricotta cake. An optional wine pairing is available for $40. Make reservations at pdne.ws/4cqh5fV. 500 First St., Napa, 707-967-2555 ciaatcopia.com/grove-restaurant