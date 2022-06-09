New Pop-Up Barbecue Spot in Sonoma Serves Up Smoky Goodness

Mounds of smoky, meaty goodness from Primal Cuts, which will hold a barbecue pop-up at Cornerstone Sonoma each weekend through the summer of 2022. (Cornerstone Sonoma)

Is Sonoma County in the midst of a barbecue tsunami?

Maybe it’s more like a gentle wave, but we’re bracing ourselves for not only the new Everett & Jones Barbecue spot at Graton Resort and Casino later this summer, but a pop-up barbecue at Cornerstone Sonoma (23570 Arnold Drive, Sonoma) from former Horn Barbecue chef Oscar Gomez. His Primal Cuts BBQ is a weekend-only summer series from noon to 3 p.m. featuring beef brisket, turkey breast, pulled pork, housemade sausage links and other smoky goodness.

A part of the Sonoma’s Best Hospitality Group (which includes Folktable, Sonoma Cheese Factory, Cornerstone and Ramekins), Primal Cuts also can be found at Sonoma’s Tuesday Night Market (5 to 8 p.m.) and on a specialty platter at Folktable. More details at primalcutsmeats.com.