Acme Burger Is Coming to Petaluma

The recent opening of Crooked Goat’s Petaluma Taproom at 110 Howard St. is big news. But wait, there’s more.
Acme Burger has taken over a former gas station on the same property with plans for a collaborative effort, providing food for the taproom and operating independently. After all, what goes better with some dank IPAs than a cheeseburger?
While Acme is under construction, food trucks like Holy Chile Mole, Reggae Rasta Styles and Jam’s Joy Bungalow will keep drinkers fed. Expect a late-summer or early-fall opening.
110 Howard St., Petaluma, crookedgoatbrewing.com
