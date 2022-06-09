Six issues | One Great Price

Acme Burger Is Coming to Petaluma

Acme Burger will live on the same property as Crooked Goat’s Petaluma Taproom, with plans for a collaborative effort.

The recent opening of Crooked Goat’s Petaluma Taproom at 110 Howard St. is big news. But wait, there’s more.

Acme Burger has taken over a former gas station on the same property with plans for a collaborative effort, providing food for the taproom and operating independently. After all, what goes better with some dank IPAs than a cheeseburger?

While Acme is under construction, food trucks like Holy Chile Mole, Reggae Rasta Styles and Jam’s Joy Bungalow will keep drinkers fed. Expect a late-summer or early-fall opening.

110 Howard St., Petaluma, crookedgoatbrewing.com

