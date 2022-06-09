Sonoma Beef Burger with onion rings, fried chicken burger, chili fries and Cajun fries at Acme Burger in Cotati. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Acme Burger is coming to Petaluma in conjunction with Crooked Goat Brewing. (Photo courtesy of Acme Burger)

The recent opening of Crooked Goat’s Petaluma Taproom at 110 Howard St. is big news. But wait, there’s more.

Acme Burger has taken over a former gas station on the same property with plans for a collaborative effort, providing food for the taproom and operating independently. After all, what goes better with some dank IPAs than a cheeseburger?

While Acme is under construction, food trucks like Holy Chile Mole, Reggae Rasta Styles and Jam’s Joy Bungalow will keep drinkers fed. Expect a late-summer or early-fall opening.

110 Howard St., Petaluma, crookedgoatbrewing.com

