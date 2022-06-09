Secret Wine Garden with Delicious Food Reopens in Sonoma

After a lengthy renovation, Sonoma’s Kivelstadt Cellars has reopened with Chef Jennifer McMurry (formerly of Dillon Beach Coastal Kitchen and Viola Restaurant) at the helm.

Located at the intersection of Highway 12 and Broadway in Schellville, just south of Sonoma, the once-rundown eatery has been transformed into a sprawling wine garden, restaurant and showcase for its namesake winery. “Hidden gem” is definitely apropos for this secret Sonoma County experience where kids can roam, dogs have their own menu and there’s a tasting lounge for lip-smacking summer sippers like KC Labs Gravignon Blanc, made with sauvignon blanc and Gravenstein apples; Sparkling Chenin Blanc (light and bubbly); and Twice Removed Rosé.

The snobbiness has been decanted from these wines, and they’re a great match for McMurry’s airy, seasonal menu with burrata and sugar snap peas ($17); peach and corn salsa ($14) that was a standout at Dillon Beach; peach and mozzarella sandwich with bacon ($19); or the weekend brunch board ($17) with avocado, egg salad, hummus and grilled toast from Santa Rosa’s Goguette bakery. Vegan sweet potato tacos dorado ($17) and a mushroom Cubano sandwich ($18) satisfy meatless diners.

Kivelstadt Cellars originally opened in February 2020 with Chef Oscar Bendeck, the executive chef of Sonoma Raceway. It closed in April for renovations. Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

22900 Broadway, Sonoma, 707-938-7001, kivelstadtcellars.com