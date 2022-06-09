10 Sonoma County Parks with Easy, Accessible Trails

The Bodega Head in Bodega Bay, is part of Sonoma Coast State Park. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)

The 1.2 mile Valley of the Moon trail at Sonoma Valley Regional Park in Glen Ellen, is paved and ADA accessible. (Courtesy of Sonoma Valley Regional Park)

Long summer days provide bonus time to get outside and enjoy the miles and miles of trails in Sonoma County. Our scenic stretch of Wine Country offers a number of parks, preserves and open spaces to roam, but if you have mobility concerns, it can sometimes be difficult to find accessible trails.

These 10 local parks feature paved, packed gravel, or compact soil ADA accessible trails. Did we miss one of your favorites? Let us know in the comments. Click through the above gallery for a peek at the parks.

Sonoma Valley Regional Park, Glen Ellen

The park’s main path, the Valley of the Moon trail, is paved and ADA accessible. The 1.2-mile trail stretches through the center of the park from Highway 12 to Arnold Drive. There are a handful of picnic tables and conveniently placed benches along the way in case you want to linger.

The Sonoma Valley Regional Park is open daily, 8 a.m. to sunset. Dogs are allowed on leash. Parking is $7; free for Sonoma County Regional Parks members.

13630 Highway 12, Glen Ellen, 707-539-8092, parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov

Gualala Point Regional Park, Gualala

From the parking area, it’s less than a mile stroll to the beach along a paved, ADA-accessible trail that provides stunning views of the town of Gualala. Dogs are allowed on leash.

The park is open daily, 8 a.m. to sunset (6 a.m. to sunset during the summer). Bathrooms are available near the parking lot and close to the beach access. Parking is $7; free for Sonoma County Regional Parks members.

42401 Coast Highway 1, Gualala, 707-785-2377, parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov

Cloverdale River Park, Cloverdale

Cloverdale River Park boasts a paved one-mile trail that runs along the banks of the Russian River. The multi-use trail is open to walkers, cyclists and equestrians. It begins at the McCray Road parking area and runs about a mile before connecting to a city trail at First Street.

Cloverdale River Park is open daily, 7 a.m. to sunset. Dogs are allowed on leash. Parking is $7; free for Sonoma County Regional Parks members.

31820 McCray Road, Cloverdale, 707-433-1625, parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov

Spring Lake Regional Park, Santa Rosa

The paved Spring Lake Loop offers an easy, but scenic trip around the lake. The popular 2.3-mile loop is wide and ADA accessible.

Spring Lake Regional Park is open daily, 7 a.m. to sunset. There are a few restrooms located along the Spring Lake Loop. Dogs on leash are welcome. Parking is $7; free for Sonoma County Regional Parks members.

North Entrance: 393 Violetti Road, Santa Rosa. South Entrance: 5585 Newanga Avenue, Santa Rosa, 707-539-8092, parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov

Joe Rodota Trail, Santa Rosa & Sebastopol

Named after Joe Rodota, the first director of Sonoma County Regional Parks, this 8.5-mile paved, trail connects downtown Santa Rosa and Sebastopol. The Joe Rodota Trail and the West County Regional Trail are situated alongside land that was once the Petaluma and Santa Rosa Railway.

Open sunrise to sunset. No entrance or parking fee.

Santa Rosa and Sebastopol, 707-433-1625, parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov

West County Regional Trail, Sebastopol, Graton & Forestville

The West County Regional Trail is mostly paved and stretches 5.5 miles, but only specific sections are accessible.

Starting at the parking area at the end of Sebastopol Road going west to Sebastopol, there is about a 3.5-mile accessible segment of trail. (There are a couple of road crossings without truncated domes or tactile paving, but reportedly only the Llano Road crossing presents a real challenge for mobility impaired individuals.) Accessible parking is available.

At Graton Road, there is .7 miles of accessible trail heading north, and at Ross Station Road the trail going south is accessible for about 1 mile. Accessible parking is available at both locations.

Other sections, including Occidental Road to Grey Street, are accessible but parking is not available.

Open sunrise to sunset. No entrance or parking fee. Sebastopol, Graton and Forestville, 707-433-1625, parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov

Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve, Guerneville

There are three accessible trails in Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve in Guerneville: the Armstrong Nature Trail, the Discovery Trail, and the Pioneer Trail. The paths consist of compacted soil. Accessible parking is located at Burbank Circle and Colonel Armstrong Tree parking areas within the park.

The park is open daily, 8 a.m. to one hour after sunset. Parking is $10; free for California Explorer Annual Pass and Golden Poppy Annual Pass holders. There is no fee to enter the park on foot or bicycle. One-day fee waivers are available for those in need of financial assistance.

17000 Armstrong Woods Road, Guerneville. 707-869-2015, parks.ca.gov, stewardscr.org

Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, Kenwood

The Creekside Nature Trail runs a bit less than a half-mile along the banks of Sonoma Creek. Made of compacted aggregate, the generally flat trail has an armored crossing that can present challenges.

The Meadow Trail is a fire/service road that is described as generally accessible for about three-quarters of a mile, however loose gravel can limit accessibility for users.

The park is open daily, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Entry fee is $10; $49 for an annual day use parking pass that’s also valid at Jack London State Historical Park.

2605 Adobe Canyon Road, Kenwood, 707-833-5712, parks.ca.gov, sugarloafpark.org

Coastal Prairie Trail, Bodega Bay

If you’re looking for a trail without crowds, the Coastal Prairie Trail is a good bet. The gravel and boardwalk trail connects the Bodega Bay Community Center and 18-foot Children’s Bell Tower honoring Nicholas Green to Keefe Avenue near Salmon Creek.

Open sunrise to sunset; parking and entrance are free. 2255 Highway 1, Bodega Bay, 707-875-3540, parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov

Sonoma Coast State Park, Bodega Bay

Stretching just shy of two miles, the Bodega Head Nature Trail in Sonoma Coast State Park is constructed of compacted aggregate and is generally flat. It boasts stellar views of the Pacific Ocean and Bodega Bay.

Open sunrise to sunset; parking and entrance are free. 3799 Westshore Road, Bodega Bay, 707-875-3483, parks.ca.gov