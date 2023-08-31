The Best BBQ Spots in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 10 Marvin's BBQ & Deli: California-meets-Kentucky barbecue with flavor-bursting tri-tip, hearty ribs and pulled pork. This barbecue spot has the smoker sitting right up front, so you can smell the goodness of what's just been cooked by owner Marvin Mckinzy. Don't miss his father-in-law's beans, jalapeno cornbread and fresh-baked pies. 495 S Main St., Sebastopol, 707-291-4987 and at Instagram.com/marvinsbbqdeli. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 2 of 10 Austin's Southern Smoke BBQ: Excellent Texas-style barbecue from a passionate pitmaster who knows his way around brisket and pork butts. Austin’s ’que is the real deal and worth a visit, and like any good barbecue spot, when the meat runs out for the day, it's out. Make sure to try the Cali-inspired loaded pork nachos. Find them at Instagram.com/austins_smoke_bbq. (Erik Castro/For Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 3 of 10 Sweet T’s Restaurant + Bar: Sweet T’s continues serving the southern comfort food locals love. Aside from their acclaimed fried chicken and Mississippi mud pie, you can’t go wrong with one of Sweet T’s barbecue plates, such as the smoked tri-tip plate with fried okra, black-eyed peas and biscuits. 9098 Brooks Road S., Windsor, 707-687-5185, sweettssouthern.com. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 4 of 10 Butcher Crown Roadhouse: Some of the best 'que in the area, with tender smoked brisket (and brisket dip tacos), pulled pork and ribs, and all the sides, including braised beans, mac and cheese, coleslaw, creamy potato salad and greens. We love the weekend pre-orders that include meals for a few or a family feast. 1905 Bodega Ave., Petaluma, 707-559-3735, butchercrown.com. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 5 of 10 Lombardi’s Gourmet Deli & BBQ: Family-owned and operated for nearly 20 years, Lombardi's has long been a go-to spot for locals to gather provisions for picnics or cater family functions. Lombardi's barbecue catering is perfect for summertime events, from tender, dry-rubbed baby back ribs and flavorful barbecued oysters to gourmet deli sandwiches and fresh salads. 3413 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma, 707-773-1271, lombardisbbq.com. (Victoria Webb/Petaluma Argus-Courier)

Slide 6 of 10 KINSmoke: Southern meets Western-style barbecue at KINSmoke, where grilling and smoking tender meats is elevated to an art form. With its finger-licking good St. Louis-style pork ribs, succulent pulled pork and brisket sandwich, and sweet cornbread muffins, it’s easy to see why KINSmoke consistently gets rave reviews. 304 Center St., Healdsburg, 707-473-8440, kinsmoke.com. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Slide 7 of 10 Ginochio’s Kitchen: From the striking views of the bay to the family-style Italian cooking, Ginochino’s offers a little something different than most barbecue spots, including their homemade ravioli and famous caramel bacon monkey bread in addition to their tender and juicy smoked beef brisket. 1410 Bay Flat Road, Bodega Bay, 707-377-4359, ginochioskitchen.com. (Ginochio's Kitchen)

Slide 8 of 10 Canevari’s Delicatessen: This old-school Italian deli on the corner is the best place to grab a gourmet sandwich for lunch (the tri-tip sandwich with dijon aioli is a favorite) and pick up homemade ravioli and sauce in bulk — but Canevari’s also offers fresh-off-the-grill barbecued meats, like juicy Italian sausage and a tender tri-tip that never disappoints. 695 Lewis Road, Santa Rosa, 707-545-6941, canevarisdeli.com. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 9 of 10 Camacho’s Southern Style BBQ: Seriously spectacular mobile barbecue. You can find them frequently at local taprooms around Santa Rosa. facebook.com/CamachosSouthernStyleBBQ (Erik Castro/For The Press Democrat)