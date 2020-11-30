Shop Online at These Sonoma Stores This Holiday Season

Locally distilled gifts at Prohibition Spirits: Several Sonoma-made spirits are in stock at this Cornerstone Sonoma tasting room (which, due to the pandemic is only open for shopping). Whether it’s Gin, Julep or Lemoncello, there are lots of Sonoma-distilled spirits, handsanitizers and gifts sets perfect for holiday giving. Prohibition Spirits, Cornerstone, 23592 Arnold Dr., Sonoma, 707-721-6394, prohibition-spirits-741982.square.site/# (Karen Kizer /Sonoma Magazine)

Fun finds at Tiddle E. Winks Vintage 5 & Dime: Candy, games and novelty items! If you’re shopping with a sense of humor and a sense of fun, this is the place. Storeowner Heidi Geffen has beautifully packed lots of zany and nostalgic merchandise in every inch of this sweet little Sonoma-Plaza store. Tiddle E. Winks Vintage 5 & Dime, 115 E Napa St., Sonoma, 707-939-6933, tiddleewinks.com (Press Democrat archives)

Emporium for athletes at Sports Basement: Because the athlete or athletic-minded person is probably on your holiday shopping list, here’s a great spot to find a number of fitness or adventure buys. From yoga mats and parkas to camping supplies and boards for shredding, this Bay Area chain has so much available. Sports Basement Santa Rosa, 1970 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-921-3147, sportsbasement.com (Karen Kizer/Sonoma Magazine)

Shopping is supporting the Schulz Museum: We don’t need an excuse to shop items featuring our favorite Peanuts characters, but the fact that proceeds support Santa Rosa’s beloved Schulz Museum is a wonderful bonus. From apparel to stationary to stickers and patches, there’s plenty here for Snoopy fans young and old. Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center, 2301 Hardies Ln, Santa Rosa, 707-579-4452, shop.schulzmuseum.org (Kent Porter/Press Democrat)

Artisanal finds at In the Making: This Petaluma shop is home to leather handbag designer Pennyroyal and contemporary jewelry artist Siri Hansdotter. In addition to their fantastic lines, In The Making carries the work of other artists. For gifts of a unique style and quality, this is the place. In The Making, 122 American Alley, Petaluma, ‭707-787-7210‬, inthemakingpetaluma.com (Karen Kizer/Sonoma Magazine)

Modern marvels at The Passdoor: There's lots for modernists to swoon over at The Passdoor, which offers an array of items in the Danish Modern style. There is fine art and exquisite jewelry available, but also smaller buys like iconic collectible glass birds by Toikka and mobiles. Iittala glassware, tea lights and candles are also in supply — great buys for the gift-giving season. The Passdoor, 452 1st St E Suite A, Sonoma, 707-634-001, thepassdoor.com (The Passdoor)

Shop the work of local makers at Made Local Marketplace: This store is an incubator of new businesses and offers the creations of makers from all over the Bay Area. From emerging brands to longtime retail favorites like Rustic Bakery and MacEvoy Ranch, there’s lots to find in this eclectic collection of crafts and foods. Made Local Marketplace, 529 4th St, Santa Rosa, 707-583-7667, madelocalmarketplace.com (Made Local Marketplace)

Fashion finds for all at Barge North Company: Locally designed and made fashion are available for adults and children. Barge North Company also offers other lines of small-batch-made wares, from beanies to body scrub to art. Barge North Company, The Barlow, 6780 McKinley St. Ste. 140, Sebastopol, 707-503-6018, bargenorthcompany.com (Barge North Company)

Curated style at Bon Ton Studio: This wonderful collection of clothing, a few housewares and jewelry offers beautiful and understated style with a global influence. All shipping is free. Bon Ton Studio, 20 Matheson St., Healdsburg, bonton-studio.com (Bon Ton Studio)

If you’re planning on holiday shopping but prefer to stay out of stores altogether, there are still ways to shop small in Sonoma. Here are just some spots with great online shopping, whether the person on your list loves food, style, nostalgia or fitness. Click through the above gallery for details.

Editor’s Note: Travel, dining and wine tasting can be complicated right now. Use our inspirational ideas to plan ahead for your next outing, be it this week or next year. If you visit restaurants, wineries, and other businesses during the pandemic, remember to call ahead, make reservations, wear a mask and social distance.