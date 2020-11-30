Six issues | One Great Price

Best Holiday Gift Ideas from Sonoma County Businesses

There are so many wonderful things made, grown or cultivated in Sonoma. So giving the gift of Sonoma is always a wonderful way to go, whether the person on your list is across the country or across the street. Here are just a few favorites finds that are just so Sonoma. Click through the above gallery for details.

Editor’s Note: Travel, dining and wine tasting can be complicated right now. Use our inspirational ideas to plan ahead for your next outing, be it this week or next year. If you visit restaurants, wineries, and other businesses during the pandemic, remember to call ahead, make reservations, wear a mask and social distance.

