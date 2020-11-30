Best Holiday Gift Ideas from Sonoma County Businesses

For the Eco/social-conscious: This Good Bag is made from denim milled in Sacramento by Huston Textiles. Huston is a family-owned business that sources their cotton in the U.S., some of it just a couple hours away from their warehouse. Adelle Stoll has designed and sewn this reversible bag. For the sale of each bag, a donation will be made to Redwood Empire Food Bank or the food bank of your choice. $135 (market bag), $35 (good tote), Adelle Stoll,Montgomery Village Shopping Center, 2405 Magowan Dr., Santa Rosa, 707-291-4484, adellestoll.com (Adelle Stoll)

For the Modernist: Adelle Stoll makes these ingeniously designed bags and accessories in quality leathers and felts. She handmakes every piece from her Santa Rosa studio/storefront. $28 (Bodega card sleeve), $28 (mask), $98 (strand necklace), $128 (Shiloh handbag)Adelle Stoll, Montgomery Village Shopping Center, 2405 Magowan Dr., Santa Rosa, 707-291-4484, adellestoll.com

To say Thank You: Tilted Platter makes these bountiful Gratitude Platters with finds from many local food vendors like Amanda Marie’s Pastries, Outta Hand Bakery, Bohemian Creamery, Matos Cheeses, Journeyman Meats, Trecini Winery, Golden Kettle Corn, Leafy Lady, Cookie Take a Bite and more. A great and scrumptious way to show your appreciation, this board would pair well with a favorite bottle and a cozy night in. $100, Tilted Platter, Santa Rosa, 707-292-4636, thetiltedplatter.com (The Tilted Platter)

For the Holistic-health-minded: Maitri Verde makes roll-on essential oils in a variety of scents. Each oil comes with a gemstone and an image and teaching of a spirit animal that aligns with the intentional energy behind each oil. $35 (each), $114 (set of five), Maitri Verde, 415-450-0947, maitriverde.com , Stones Throw, 8278 Old Redwood Hwy, Cotati, (707) 242-6669, songbirdcenter.org/stones-throw-gift-store/ (Maitri Verde)

For the Jewelry Lover: There's something so wonderfully earthy, yet sparkling about the designs of Petaluma jewelry artisan Robindra Unsworth. Sterling silver and organically-cut diamond slices come together perfectly on this crescent moon necklace. $340, Robindira Unsworth, 115 Petaluma Blvd. N, Petaluma, 707-773-3147, robindira.com (Robindira Unsworth)

For the Chocolate Lover: If you didn’t know that Merlot salt on a sumptuous chocolate is a thing, you need to learn right now that it is, in fact, a wonderful thing available from the chocolatiers at Wine Truffle Boutique. This set of truffles are infused with local wines, spices and fruits. $42, Wine Truffle Boutique, VJB Vineyard & Cellars, 60 Shaw Ave, Kenwood, 707-833-2300, winetruffleboutique.com (Wine Truffle Boutique)

For the Cat Lover: Fur babies deserve the best and this mat eptimozies best. JG Switzer in Sebastopol takes their needle-felted fabric to create a mat that’s both visually stunning and cozy for kitties. Apparently, cats have “a cat-nip response” to wool. Check it out here. $46, JG Switzer, The Barlow, 6780 McKinley St Suite 115, Sebastopol, 707-244-3330, jgswitzer.com (JG Switzer)

For the Home Style Maven: Sonoma-based Farm Shop Practice makes beautiful hand-thrown ceramics. This is the perfect vessel to star on the tabletop. $84, Abbot's Passage Winery and Mercantile, 777 Madrone Rd, Glen Ellen, 707-939-3017, abbotspassage.com (Abbot's Passage Windery and Mercantile)

For the Foodie: Bricoleur Vineyards' executive chef has created this trio of sauces using the property's estate peppers, Serranos and habaneros. The spicy set pairs perfectly with the bottle 2018 Viogner that's included. $100 (includes shipping cost) Bricoleur Vineyards, 7394 Starr Rd., Windsor, 707, 897-5700, bricoleurvineyards.com (Bricoleur Vineyards)

For the Letter-writer: Sending snail mail can certainly be a nice change of pace. These fine art photographs of gorgeous chickens mean double the fun coming in the mail. Cards and limited edition prints are the work of chicken farmer and photographer Tania Soderman of Sonoma Chicks. $12 (3-card set), $22 (6-card set), $39 (12-card set), Sonoma Chicks, sonomachicks.com

There are so many wonderful things made, grown or cultivated in Sonoma. So giving the gift of Sonoma is always a wonderful way to go, whether the person on your list is across the country or across the street. Here are just a few favorites finds that are just so Sonoma. Click through the above gallery for details.



