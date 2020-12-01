Six issues | One Great Price

Your insider's guide to Wine Country

Subscribe
Now
Subscribe
Cotati, Healdsburg, Lifestyle, Play Petaluma, Santa Rosa, Sebastopol, Shopping, Sonoma, Things To Do in Sonoma, Towns

15 Unique, Locally-Made Gifts Under $35

You can shop small and local and still spend just a little. Thanks to the curation efforts of Sonoma shopkeepers, you can find small gifts that are big on style. Here are 15 unique gift ideas, all under $35. Click through the above gallery for details.

Editor’s Note: Travel, dining and wine tasting can be complicated right now. Use our inspirational ideas to plan ahead for your next outing, be it this week or next year. If you visit restaurants, wineries, and other businesses during the pandemic, remember to call ahead, make reservations, wear a mask and social distance.

Subscribe Now!

Comments