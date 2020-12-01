15 Unique, Locally-Made Gifts Under $35

Slide 1 of 15 Wooly Coasters: What home can’t use coasters to protect surfaces from sweaty drinks? And what home can’t benefit from the exceptional style of these modern needle felted designs? $35, JG Switzer, The Barlow, 6780 McKinley St Suite 115, Sebastopol, 707-244-3330, jgswitzer.com(JG Switzer)

Slide 2 of 15 'Tis the Season to Wash Your Hands: Sonoma County-based Soup Cauldron can't stop churning out great bars of hand-made soap in so many natural scents. These bars are made in the tradition of soap guilds of old, wherein the glycerin isn't separated out—a practice common among most commercial brands. The result is naturally moisturizing soap. Here it is in a gift set along with body butter and bath salts in a Winter Solstice scent (a cooling peppermint and spearmint blend). $29, Soap Cauldron, soapcauldron.com (Soap Cauldron)

Slide 3 of 15 Tea Light Glow Up: The glow of little tealight candle can make a big difference in a space. These ones are especially cheery in multiple colors. $25, In The Making, 122 American Alley, Petaluma, ‭707-787-7210‬, inthemakingpetaluma.com (In the Making)

Slide 4 of 15 Sphere Soap: We love rectangles as much as anyone, but why not wash with a ball of soap? Give someone a little design detail to the bathroom that's functional, too. $18, In The Making, 122 American Alley, Petaluma, ‭707-787-7210‬, inthemakingpetaluma.com (In the Making)

Slide 5 of 15 Lil' Tray: A little spot for coffee and a snack, this smart-looking tray is made of linen. $26, Quarryhill Botanical Garden, 12841 Sonoma Hwy, Glen Ellen, 707-996-3166, quarryhillbg.org (Quarryhill Botanical Garden)

Slide 6 of 15 Crystal-infused bath products: Petaluma-based Fading West Jewels ups the self-care nature of getting clean by infusing amethyst and crystals into all products. Pictured is a goat-milk heart massage soap with large crystals that can be collected as the soaps is used. Bath salts and and luxurious bath bombs are infused with tiny ground crystals. $10 (bath bomb), $16 (tube), $18 (heart soap), $26 (jar), Fading West Jewels, Petaluma, fading-west-jewels.myshopify.com (Fading West Jewels)

Slide 7 of 15 Sweetest Sock Game: Here are some warm wool socks with modern designs by Bengt & Lotta of Sweden. $24, Quarryhill Botanical Garden, 12841 Sonoma Hwy, Glen Ellen, 707-996-3166, quarryhillbg.org (Quarryhill Botanical Garden)

Slide 8 of 15 Turkish Towel: Here's a quick-drying and good-looking alternative to terry-cloth towels. With a number of uses from picnic throw to outdoor blanket to, well, towel, these are on-trend and for good reason. $24, Bon Ton Studio, 20 Matheson St., Healdsburg, bonton-studio.com (Bon Ton Studio)

Slide 9 of 15 Beeswax Beauties: Pinecone candles are so sweet in seasonal colors. These are hand poured and 100% beeswax. $22, Quarryhill Botanical Garden, 12841 Sonoma Hwy, Glen Ellen, 707-996-3166, quarryhillbg.org (Greentree Home)

Slide 10 of 15 Well-Kept Cords: Organize wires in personalized style with these Sonoma-made holders. Name the cord owner or the organizational name. $23.50, Keyaiira Leather and Fiber, etsy.com/shop/Keyaiira, keyaiira.com (Keyaiira Leather and Fiber)

Slide 11 of 15 Moon Dominoes: These pretty dominoes show their numeric value by the phases of the moon. The designs are artful enough to leave the game out on the table, thereby encouraging impromptu playing. $32, Abbot's Passage Winery and Mercantile, 777 Madrone Rd, Glen Ellen, 707-939-3017, abbotspassage.com (Abbot's Passage Winery and Mercantile)

Slide 12 of 15 Wine Everywhere: For a tasting on a trail, at the picnic or in a boat, grab this wine tumbler with artwork by Sebastopol-based Dom Chi Designs. $25, Dom Chi Designs,1382 Gravenstein Hwy S, Sebastopol, domchidesigns.com (Dom Chi Designs)

Slide 13 of 15 Huggable Broccoli: This superfood, with the right prep, can be very tasty. But in this case, it’s too cute and worthy of a snuggle. $20, Cupcake, 641 4th St, Santa Rosa, 707-579-2165, shopcupcake.com (Cupcake)

Slide 14 of 15 Perfect Little Purse: These sweet little silk purses come with wrist strap and are large enough to hold an iPhone. Handmade in Morocco. $15, Bay' Ti Home, 1 Fourth St., Petaluma, 707-774-6561, baytihome.com (Bay'Ti Home)

Slide 15 of 15 Night Light: Headlamps are not just for the adventurer anymore. These LEDs with head straps can work as task lamps for a project or nighttime read, and they'll light your way in a blackout. Available in different styles, lumen counts and features. $19.95 (and up), Sports Basement Santa Rosa, 1970 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-921-3147, sportsbasement.com (Karen Kizer)