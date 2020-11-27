Our Favorite Soups in Sonoma County This Year

A well-crafted soup says a lot about the temperament, creativity and patience of a chef. In fact, learning to make a basic stock is one of the first (and most important) things a chef learns. Fail that, and you fail in the kitchen.
Deceptively simple, making soup is about time, seasoning and ingredients. No matter what the cuisine, every good restaurant has a massive pot of stock bubbling away on a back burner. Skimmed and simmered for up to 24 hours, it’s a literal melting pot for roasted bones and vegetable trimmings that comprise the foundation of a hearty, flavorful, steaming bowl of soup.
As the weather cools, now’s the time we really start looking for a warm cup of minestrone, posole, French onion or beef barley. Here are some favorites…
Have a soup you’d like to see added to our list? Send a picture and a description to us.