A Girls Getaway in Sonoma: Where to Stay and What to Do

Slide 1 of 24 Stay in Glen Ellen at Gaige House + Ryokan: Gaige House + Ryokan in Glen Ellen is a restored 19th century home that has been transformed into a Japanese-inspired hotel. The luxurious surroundings and high-end amenities make for a memorable and relaxing weekend. 13540 Arnold Drive, Glen Ellen, 707-935-0237, thegaigehouse.com. (Courtesy of Gaige House + Ryokan)

Slide 2 of 24 The Rooms: Gaige House rooms are sizable and come with all the amenities you and your girlfriends need to get ready for a day (and night) out on the town. The Ryokan Zen Suites feature a private karesansui rock garden and gurgling fountain that can be viewed while lying in bed or, in most rooms, while relaxing in a deep granite soaking tub. Traditional Japanese hinoki wood bathing accessories like mats, stools and ladles are within arm’s reach. (Courtesy of Gaige House + Ryokan)

Slide 3 of 24 The Spa: If your girls getaway is all about relaxation, Gaige House won't disappoint. Their Sanctuary Spa offers in-room treatments and outdoor massages in a private cabana. Pamper yourselves before a night out, or after a day of wine tasting and exploring the quaint town of Glen Ellen and its surroundings. (Courtesy of Gaige House + Ryokan)

Slide 4 of 24 The Adventure: If you and your friends are looking for some fun outdoor activities, consider taking a Hike & Wine tour — recommended by Gaige House and organized by Active Wine Adventures. If you prefer more spontaneous adventures, Jack London State Historic Park and Quarryhill Botanical Garden are just a stone's throw away. (Courtesy of Jack London State Park)

Slide 5 of 24 The Wine: When in Sonoma, nurturing your wine loving side is simple. Benziger Winery is a close 1.4 miles from the Gaige House. Take a tram tour of the biodynamic winery, walk through the fields, or just relax in the tasting room, sipping on eco-friendly wines. (Courtesy of Benziger Winery)

Slide 6 of 24 The Food: When it’s time to wind down and enjoy a good dinner with great friends, the Fig Café is within walking distance from the Gaige House. The restaurant serves up a selection of small plates and entrees that include gastronomic delights like crispy pork belly, duck fat potatoes and king salmon. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 7 of 24 Stay in Kenwood at Kenwood Inn and Spa: Set amid Sonoma vineyards in a Mediterranean villa, the Kenwood Inn and Spa will make you feel like a principessa. This upscale getaway destination is well-suited for a once-in-a-lifetime gathering of friends who may not have a chance to see each other often. 10400 Sonoma Highway 12, Kenwood, 707-833-1293, kenwoodinn.com. (Courtesy of Kenwood Inn & Spa)

Slide 8 of 24 The Rooms: Each room at the Kenwood Inn and Spa is regally appointed and the hotel has three courtyards, a pool, and two hot tubs. This is a great setting for catching up on all the latest news and gossip with your friends. (Courtesy of Kenwood Inn and Spa)

Slide 9 of 24 The Spa: Many of the spa treatments at Kenwood Inn and Spa can be booked with a package deal that you may want to consider when reserving rooms. There are a variety of relaxing treatments to choose from, such as the Valley of the Moon massage, Rest & Renewal massage and the Ultimate Bliss massage. (Courtesy of Kenwood Inn and Spa)

Slide 10 of 24 The Adventure: A 30-minute drive from Kenwood Inn & Spa will transport you and your friends to Sonoma's Serengeti —

Safari West. Here, just north of Santa Rosa, you will find some 900 animals (over 90 different species), primarily from Africa, roaming the 400-acre wildlife reserve. Advance reservations are required and can be made online. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 11 of 24 The Wine: While you can choose to take your group out to boutique tasting rooms in the Sonoma Valley, like St. Francis Winery, Chateau St. Jean, or Kunde Family Winery, you may just want to sit back and relax, as you should. Luckily, the Kenwood Inn offers an extensive list of local wines. So, even if you're too tired to hit the tasting rooms, you can still sip on their offerings. (Courtesy of Jordan Winery)

Slide 12 of 24 The Food: Enjoy an Italian-inspired locally sourced menu at the Kenwood Inn, or dine out at Chef Ari Weiswasser's Glen Ellen Star, three miles up the road. This small eatery is popular among locals, and will serve up something suitable for everyone in the group, from pizza to small plates. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)

Slide 13 of 24 Stay in Guerneville at Stavrand Russian River Valley: This west Sonoma County property, previously known as the Applewood Inn, reopened as The Stavrand earlier this year after an extensive renovation. In April, it was named one of the top 100 new hotels in the world by Travel + Leisure magazine. This is a great location for relaxing by the Russian River and exploring the coast with your friends. 13555 CA-116, Guerneville, 707-869-9093, thestavrand.com (Emma K. Morris)

Slide 14 of 24 The Rooms: The Stavrand features 21 renovated rooms, located in three buildings. The Belden House, a registered Sonoma County Landmark built in 1922, has 11 rooms. The remaining rooms are located in Cazadero House and Armstrong House, the most modern of the three buildings, which features gas fireplaces, semi-private outdoor decks and deep soaking tubs. (Courtesy of The Stavrand)

Slide 15 of 24 The Adventure: If your idea of a river experience is strenuous rafting, you’ve come to the wrong place. The Russian River is best enjoyed by lying lazily back in a canoe, kayak or float tube. Bring a beach blanket and stop to savor the sun at one of the many hidden beaches along the river. For rental river requirements and recommendations, visit Burke’s Canoe Trips in Forestville or King’s Sport and Tackle in Guerneville. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)

Slide 16 of 24 The Wine: There are plenty of excellent wineries in the Russian River Valley. Find a few favoriteson a short stretch of Gravenstein Highway North between Forestville and Sebastopol: Dutton Estate Winery, Dutton-Goldfield Winery, Red Car Wine Co., Merry Edwards Winery and Emeritus Vineyards. Korbel Winery in Guerneville offers a complimentary tasting of three bubbly and still wines. Or head to the coast for chardonnay, sauvignon blanc, red blends and bubbles at Sonoma Coast Vineyards. (Courtesy of Sonoma Coast Vineyards)



Slide 17 of 24 The Food: A reservation at The Stavrand also gives guests the opportunity to dine at the hotel’s restaurant, which is only open to hotel guests. A culinary quartet led by chef Jeremy Clemens, previously of Layla restaurant at MacArthur Place Hotel and Spa in Sonoma, is off to a blazing start with creative dishes like Jjampong (Korean noodle soup) with prawns, clams, mussels, bok choy and alkaline noodles; and Oakridge Angus NY Strip with charred onions, pickled peppers and shoyu; and Pão de Queijo, or Brazilian cheese bread. (Emma K. Morris)

Slide 18 of 24 The town of Guerneville also has plenty of dining options, including several restaurants from local chef, restaurateur and hotelier Crista Luedtke. Boon Eat + Drink serves up one of the best burgers in Sonoma County and Brot is "a modern take on Midwest-inspired German fare" with schnitzel, currywurst and German beer on tap. (Chris Hardy/for Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 20 of 24 On a budget? Stay at the Sonoma Creek Inn: For girls on a budget, the Sonoma Creek Inn will give you a great getaway — without costing an arm and a leg. This Inn in Sonoma has 16 rooms, most with private outdoor patios or porches. Rates from $110. 239 Boyes Blvd., Sonoma, sonomacreekinn.com. (Courtesy of Sonoma Creek Inn)

Slide 21 of 24 The Rooms: The rooms at Sonoma Creek Inn are updated and comfortable, with all the amenities you need to get yourself and your friends ready for a day of exploring Sonoma County. A Keurig coffee maker and mini-refrigerator in each room guarantees you can make a fresh cup of coffee after a winery trip. (Ccourtesy of Sonoma Creek Inn)

Slide 22 of 24 The Adventure: Sonoma Valley Bike Tours offers guided tours of the Sonoma Valley, with itineraries focused on winery visits. You can also rent a bike from the company, which offers to drop off and pick up bikes at hotels. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Slide 23 of 24 The Wine: Sip chardonnay indoors in the tasting room or outdoors on the expansive patio at Roche Winery & Vineyards. At Bartholomew Park Estate Vineyards and Winery, you can tour the estate by foot or on horseback and sample a flight of four wines overlooking the vineyards, in a gallery surrounded by works of art by Sonoma Plein Air artists, or nestled in a covered, open-air courtyard patio. (Courtesy of Roche Winery)

Slide 24 of 24 The Food: If you’re ready to splurge on some exquisite cuisine, the El Dorado Kitchen, right off of 1st Street in Sonoma, is your spot. This restaurant specializes in Sonoma farm-driven cuisine, so the menu changes with the seasons, but everything tastes amazing no matter what time of year you stop by. (Photo by Crista Jeremiason)