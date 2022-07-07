Mitote Food Park Opens, Plus More Dining News from Sonoma

The Howard's Club sandwich at the Howard Station Cafe in Occidental, Calif., on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Beth Schlanker/Sonoma Magazine)

Wild Blue Yonder bowl from The Nectary in Sebastopol. (Courtesy of The Nectary)

Tlayuda, Oaxacan “pizza” with refried beans, extra layer of lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, quesillo and meat or mushrooms, from Lucha Sabina food truck in Roseland. (Courtesy of Lucha Sabina)

Here are the latest news from Sonoma County’s dining scene.

The Nectary on the Move

The Nectary, those power juicers ready to rev up your morning, have moved from their location at The Barlow in Sebastopol to 7300 Healdsburg Ave. in Sebastopol.

If you’ve never been, it’s a fascinating trip down the rabbit hole of superfoods, teas, medicinal mushrooms (of the non-psychoactive type), nut milks, raw food and drinks that will put your morning green smoothie to shame.

A new favorite: Into the Wild Blue Yonder smoothie bowl is as pretty to look at as it is to eat, stockpiled with fruit, chia seeds, cashew mylk and ginger and colored with Blue Majik spirulina.

Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, 707-829-2697, thenectary.net. Also at 312 Center St., Healdsburg, 707-473-0677.

Mitote Food Park Opens

The long-awaited Mitote Food Park in Roseland has officially opened, now featuring beer, wine and Mexican-inspired cocktails along with food trucks including Lucha Sabina and Maria Machetes. One note: The Charro Negro seafood food truck that’s a Mitote standby is on hiatus as Chef Rodrigo Mendoza prepares to open Goldfinch in Sebastopol.

A ribbon-cutting celebration with sample bites from food trucks will take place 4-6 p.m. July 14. 665 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa. Facebook.com/mitotefoodpark

Goldfinch Replaces K&L Bistro

Goldfinch is replacing K & L Bistro, which closed in May. Owners of The Livery, a forthcoming event, coworking space and food hall, purchased the longtime bistro and hope to open the restaurant this fall. According to Chef Rodrigo Mendoza, the menu will focus on plant-based ingredients with meat as a “condiment.” Stay tuned for more details.

119 S. Main St., Sebastopol, livery135.com/goldfinch

Howard Station Cafe Celebrating 40

Howard Station Cafe in Occidental has officially hit middle age! A favorite brunch spot on the way to the coast, the family-owned restaurant serves up egg-cellent omelets, buttermilk pancakes and Smash burgers. Plus, the patio is Fido-friendly and they have a secret dog menu.

Open from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday through Wednesday (closed Thursday). 3611 Bohemian Highway, Occidental, 707-874-2838, howardstationcafe.com

Zee’s Diner to Reopen as Brothers Cafe

The former Zee’s Diner is slated to reopen later this summer in west Santa Rosa as a breakfast-to-dinner diner. Javier and Jorge Borges, formerly of Hole in the Wall Cafe in Sebastopol, are opening their own restaurant at the oft-changing space. More details as the space gets closer to opening.

3135 Cleveland Ave., Santa Rosa.