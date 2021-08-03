How to Spend a Perfect Day in Forestville, CA

Slide 1 of 17 Get your coffee fix at Sunshine Organic Coffee Roasters and Espresso Bar: This organic coffee shop on Front Street puts a twist on your regular cup of joe with their “Honey Bee Latte” and “Horchata Chai.” This is a good spot to boost your energy levels before a day on the river — don’t forget to sneak in something sweet at their bakery section. 6656 Front St, Forestville. (Courtesy of Sunshine Organic Coffee Roasters)

Slide 2 of 17 Pick up picnic provisions at Nightingale Breads: Locals line up for a taste of Nightingale’s homemade breads and pastries (favorites include the potato rosemary roll and chocolate chunk brioche). The bakery also sells cheese, jam, salami and other items for your picnic basket. Takeout-only. Open Thurs-Fri, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sat-Sun, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.. 6665 Front St, Forestville, 707-887-8887, nightingalebreads.com. (Shutterstock)

Slide 3 of 17 For an exciting day on the river, head to Rubicon Adventures: Looking to pump up the adrenaline? At Rubicon Adventures, you can rent all the equipment you need for stand up paddle boarding and kayaking. Rubicon also offers stand-up paddle boarding yoga (pictured) and guided tours. CA-116, Forestville, 707-887-2452, rubiconadventures.com. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 4 of 17 For a relaxing day on the river, head to Mom’s Beach: If you’re looking for a peaceful day by the water, Mom’s Beach (also known as Forestville River Access) is a good place to enjoy a day in the sun. For more privacy, there are some hidden spots along the beach down the road from Burke’s Canoe Trips. Park your car alongside the road and walk to the opening in the small white wall; down the path you'll find several isolated beach spots. parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)

Slide 5 of 17 Explore the West County Regional Trail: This 5.57-mile trail between Forestville and Sebastopol runs along an abandoned railroad line and meanders through agricultural ranches, farmlands, vineyards and woods. The trail, open from sunrise to sunset, is paved for walking, biking and roller skating — there's an unpaved equestrian trail to the side. parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Slide 6 of 17 Stock up on some hoodoo supplies at Lucky Mojo Curio Co: Lucky Mojo is your one stop occult shop. Magic incenses, oils, candles, herbs, amulets and charms fill the shelves — and you can purchase special kits for magic spells. The staff will gladly hook you up with just the right person for a psychic reading. 6632 Covey Rd, Forestville, 707-887-1521, luckymojo.com. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Slide 7 of 17 Have lunch at Russian River Vineyards: One of the top outdoor dining spots in Sonoma County, Russian River Vineyards serves sandwiches, salads and specialty focaccia from a menu that changes seasonally to capture the very best of the vineyard’s on-site farm produce. It's always been a great spot to sit outside among grapevines and redwoods while sipping some wine. 5700 California N, 116, Forestville, 707-887-3344, russianrivervineyards.com. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 8 of 17 Roasted heirloom beets with smoked creme fraiche, golden beet puree and nasturtium at Russian River Vineyards in Forestville. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 9 of 17 Russian River Vineyards hosts live music performances in the garden. Check website for events calendar. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 10 of 17 Taste wine like a celebrity at Ryme Cellars: Avenger star Elizabeth Olsen likes to sip wine at this small Forestville winery when she visits Wine Country. “Their tasting is this kind of backyard set-up, but with beautiful wines and great people," said Olsen in an interview with Condé Nast Traveller. Ryme Cellars is run by husband-and-wife duo Ryan and Meghan Glaab and was recently featured in Sonoma Magazine’s “8 Indie Wineries to Check Out in Sonoma.” (Courtesy of Ryme Cellars)

Slide 11 of 17 There are more wineries worth a visit in Forestville, including Joseph Jewell Wines (pictured), Hartford Family Winery and Enriquez Estate Wines. At Wine Guerrilla in downtown Forestville, sip Russian River Valley zinfandel in a chic tasting room. Its local art exhibits and shaded patio make this a popular spot. (Courtesy of Joseph Jewell Wines)

Slide 12 of 17 Go foraging through the Forestville Farmers Market: Every Tuesday, June through September, the Forestville Farmer’s Market livens up the sleepy downtown with local produce, artisanal products, baked goods, arts, crafts, hot prepared foods, beer, wine and live music. It's a nice place to relax and recharge after a day on the river, sipping on a local brew under the oak trees. Tuesdays, 4-7 p.m. (Chris Hardy/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 13 of 17 For a local favorite, stroll over to Canneti Roadhouse Italiana: Canneti chef Francesco Torre grew up sampling his grandma Fina’s cooking in the Tuscan coastal town of Massa. Like Grandma Fina, Torres puts a lot of love into every plate he prepares; the locally sourced menu showcases food akin to the rustic variety that he enjoyed in his childhood. Named after Via de Canetti — a winding rural road in Torres' childhood Tuscany — the decor is roadhouse simple and the ambiance warm and welcoming — the patio beckoning for a relaxed meal beneath the trees. 6675 Front St, Forestville, 707-887-2232, cannetirestaurant.com. (Courtesy of Canneti Roadhouse Italiana)

Slide 14 of 17 Canneti Roadhouse Italiana in Forestville. (Courtesy of Canneti Roadhouse Italiana)

Slide 15 of 17 For some laid-back luxury, make reservations at Farmhouse Inn Restaurant: It is hard to imagine that the 1879 farmhouse that houses the Farmhouse Inn’s Michelin-starred restaurant was once a run-down B&B. Transformed by brother-and-sister team Joe and Catherine Bartolomei, the inn and the restaurant are now the epitome of wine country living — fine wine, artisanal food and natural beauty form the trinity of its attractions. The restaurant's ambiance is sophisticated yet cozy, the Cal-French cuisine delicious yet unpretentious, the decor chic and the service snappy. 7871 River Rd, Forestville, 707-887-3300, farmhouseinn.com.

Slide 16 of 17 Sonoma hills ranch goat roasted loin and mustard crusted braised shoulder with sun choke carrot puree and salt cured olives at Farmhouse Inn in Forestville. (Charlie Gesell/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 17 of 17 Maryland striped seabass with shrimp arancini, early spring vegetables, Meyer lemon olive oil emulsion and spinach pudding at Farmhouse Inn in Forestville. (Charlie Gesell / Sonoma Magazine)