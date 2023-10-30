Mediterranean-Style Wine Country Home with Multiple Terraces Asks 4.9 Million

A four-bedroom, four-bathroom Wine Country home with all the signature elements of a Mediterranean villa, including arched doorways and a covered loggia for alfresco dining, is currently listed for $4,875,000. A 26-foot octagon tower serves as a central point of the home and highlights its elegant architectural details.

The 4,310-square-foot home at 740 Shiloh Terrace in Santa Rosa sits on 8 acres and has been extensively remodeled.

A neutral palette contrasts with strong accents such as iron work detailing in the staircases. Stained wood beams and trims throughout the home warm up the color scheme, most notably in the library, which enjoys richly designed built-in shelves and a door that opens toward one of the terraces. Multiple terraces allow for several spots to take in spectacular views. A great room connects to an expansive deck.

Other amenities include a lap pool, an office and a spa deck. Click through the above gallery for a peek inside the home.

For more information on 740 Shiloh Terrace, contact listing agent Ryan Anderton, Luxury Estates & Vineyards, Sonoma Realty Group, PO Box 1810, Healdsburg, 707-244-7181, sonomarealtygroup.com