A Day Trip to Forestville: 14 Things to Eat, Drink and Do

Morning coffee shines at Sunshine Organic Coffee Roasters. The organic coffee shop on Front Street roasts their own beans and does special drinks like a honeybee latte and horchata chai. 6656 Front St. sunshinecoffeeroasters.com (Sunshine Organic Coffee Roasters)
Locals line up for the housemade breads and pastries at popular Nightingale Breads. Favorites include potato-rosemary rolls and chocolate chunk brioche. The bakery also sells cheese, jam, salami, and other picnic favorites. 6665 Front St., Forestville. 707-887-8887, nightingalebreads.com (Darryl Bush/for The Press Democrat)
Pear crumble brandy cake with chopped walnuts at Nightingale Breads in Forestville. (Darryl Bush / For The Press Democrat)
A peanut butter and jelly scone at Nightingale Breads in Forestville. (Darryl Bush / For The Press Democrat)
Chef Francesco Torre of Canneti Roadhouse Italiana grew up sampling his grandmother Fina’s cooking in the Tuscan coastal town of Massa. Like his grandmother did, Torre puts a lot of love into his dishes; the locally sourced menu showcases the rustic Italian dishes of his childhood. 6675 Front St., Forestville. 707-887-2232, cannetiroadhouse.com (Canneti Roadhouse Italiana)
Cannoli from Canneti Roadhouse Italiana in Forestville. (Canneti Roadhouse Italiana)
The elegant Farmhouse Inn has added the talents of a new chef to its landmark restaurant. Craig Wilmer trained at the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park and has worked at San Francisco’s Petit Crenn and Napa’s Truss. Expect high-end cuisine that celebrates the farmed and foraged seasonal best of Sonoma County. 7871 River Rd., Forestville. 707887-3300, farmhouseinn.com (Farmhouse Inn)
Farmhouse Inn's casual sister restaurant Farmstand serves breakfast to guests at the inn, including an excellent brioche French toast. Lunch and dinner can be enjoyed by both guests and the public. Menu highlights include wood-fired pizzas, pasta with seasonal ingredients and market fish. (Aubrie Pick)
Breakfast at Farmhouse Inn's Farmstand in Forestville. (Aubrie Pick)
A variety of dishes from Farmstand at Farmhouse Inn in Forestville. (Aubrie Pick)
Husband and wife winemakers Ryan and Megan Glaab run chic Ryme Cellars, a favorite spot to unwind. Even Hollywood has taken note of the scene here. Actress Elizabeth Olsen described the tasting area as “a backyard setup but with beautiful wines and great people” in an interview with Condé Nast Traveler. Other popular Forestville wineries include Joseph Jewell Wines, Hartford Family Winery, and Enriquez Estate Wines. (Ryme Cellars)
Rubicon Adventures leads guided paddleboard trips on the Russian River, entering from Wohler Bridge ($85). SUP yoga classes, too. 707-887-2452. For a relaxing day on the Russian River, head to Mom’s Beach, also known by its more formal name, the Forestville River Access, for wading and splashing. parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
The weekly Forestville Certified Farmers Market has live music, produce, fresh flowers, and arts and crafts and is a good place to unwind after time at the river. Tuesdays from 4-7 p.m. through September 26. 6990 Front St. (Sonoma County Tourism)
The West County Regional Trail runs 5.5 miles between Forestville and Sebastopol along an abandoned railroad line, meandering through ranches, vineyards, and farmland. The trail, open from sunrise to sunset, is paved for walking, biking, and roller skating. There’s an unpaved equestrian trail to the side. parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov (Sonoma County Regional Parks)