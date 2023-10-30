A Day Trip to Forestville: 14 Things to Eat, Drink and Do

Forestville’s unofficial motto is “The Good Life,” and it’s not hard to see why. A summer destination for bohemians and artists since the early 1900s, the rural town has majestic redwoods and river access, great restaurants, and laid-back, small-town style. Click through the above gallery for a few of our favorite things to do in Forestville.

Josephine Clements, Sofia Englund and Claire Weber contributed to this article.