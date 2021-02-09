Six issues | One Great Price

Your insider's guide to Wine Country

Subscribe
Now
Subscribe
Things To Do in Sonoma, What's New in Sonoma County

4 Off-the-Beaten-Path Hikes in Sonoma County

If you’re willing to venture a bit off the beaten path, you can avoid the crowds and have nature to yourself — even on a warm and sunny day.

Award-winning wineries and restaurants might be what Sonoma County is best known for, but living in Wine Country has a long list of perks. One of them is the dozens of parks and open spaces that are scattered throughout the region. From strolling along quiet beaches to hiking in the shade of majestic redwoods, you can do it all here. And if you’re willing to venture a bit off the beaten path, you can avoid the crowds and have nature to yourself — even on a warm and sunny day. Click through the gallery above for four of our favorite Sonoma County parks off the beaten path.

Editor’s Note: Travel, dining and wine tasting can be complicated right now. Use our inspirational ideas to plan ahead for your next outing, be it this week or next year. If you visit restaurants, wineries, and other businesses during the pandemic, remember to call ahead, make reservations, wear a mask and social distance.

Subscribe Now!

Comments

Read previous post:
Petaluma Ceramist Creates Artisan Tiles That Add a Sense of History to Modern Homes

Forrest Lesch-Middelton has exhibited his exquisite ceramics around the U.S. He takes inspiration from Turkish and Persian designs to create...

Close