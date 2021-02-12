Guy Fieri Saves Ferndale Butcher Shop, Buying Building

A historic Ferndale meat business will live to cleave another steak, thanks to Guy Fieri.

In January, the celebrity chef and Ferndale native purchased a historic building where the Ferndale Meat Company had operated for more than a century. It also happened to be where a young Guy got his first job — making jerky.

According to the Ferndale Enterprise, the newspaper’s publisher alerted Fieri that the building was for sale for $299,299. The “Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives” host bought the building the next day.

Fieri noted that the business means more to locals than simply a spot to buy pork chops or a deli sandwich, citing its importance to 4-H and FFA students, along with hunters in the region. Ferndale Meat Company is one of only a handful of butchers in rural Northern California counties and is constantly busy.

Fieri said he doesn’t plan to change a thing, and will leave operations to the current owner, Butcher Curt Terribilini.

