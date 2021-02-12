Six issues | One Great Price

Your insider's guide to Wine Country

Subscribe
Now
Subscribe
Food + Drink, Things To Do in Sonoma

Guy Fieri Saves Ferndale Butcher Shop, Buying Building

Santa Rosa Assistant Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal bumps elbows with celebrity chef Guy Fieri at Memorial Hospital on Wednesday. Fieri brought family, friends and his 48-foot Guy’s Smokehouse Stagecoach mobile kitchen to feed first responders and hospital workers lunch. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat).

A historic Ferndale meat business will live to cleave another steak, thanks to Guy Fieri.

In January, the celebrity chef and Ferndale native purchased a historic building where the Ferndale Meat Company had operated for more than a century. It also happened to be where a young Guy got his first job — making jerky.

According to the Ferndale Enterprise, the newspaper’s publisher alerted  Fieri that the building was for sale for $299,299. The “Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives” host bought the building the next day.

Fieri noted that the business means more to locals than simply a spot to buy pork chops or a deli sandwich, citing its importance to 4-H and FFA students, along with hunters in the region. Ferndale Meat Company is one of only a handful of butchers in rural Northern California counties and is constantly busy.

Fieri said he doesn’t plan to change a thing, and will leave operations to the current owner, Butcher Curt Terribilini.

Editor’s Note: Travel, dining and wine tasting can be complicated right now. Use our inspirational ideas to plan ahead for your next outing, be it this week or next year. If you visit restaurants, wineries, and other businesses during the pandemic, remember to call ahead, make reservations, wear a mask and social distance.

Subscribe Now!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read previous post:
Best Pizza in Sonoma County: 25 Favorite Restaurants for Tasty Pies

To satisfy your pizza cravings, we've gone through some of our favorites from the past and picked out a few...

Close