A Sneak Peek at 3 New Sonoma County Restaurants

Petaluma Can’t Seem To Get Enough Pizza: Petaluma has always had great pizzerias — with deep dish, New York-style, wood-fired and Cali-style — but it seems there’s always room for more. The Mad Sicilian recently opened at 203 N. McDowell Blvd. with “grandma-style” square Sicilian pizzas along with Chicago deep dish and thin-crust Napolitana style. They won’t even shame you if you’re a Hawaiian-style lover, because it’s right on the menu. Plus, Zimi, slated to open soon, will take up residence at The Block and serve wood-fired Napolitana-style pizzas with a crispy char and locally sourced ingredients. We’re looking forward to more details, so stay tuned.

Montage’s Hazel Hill Opens: The luxury resort hotel has finally opened to the public after months of shelter-in-place orders and with it the outdoor dining experience at the Hazel Hill. Views of the Alexander Valley are breathtaking from the large outdoor patio space, but the menu is evolving. Mixologist Scott Beattie prepared us a cocktail for the ages with Japanese whiskey and fresh yuzu from his backyard. Meanwhile, the resort wine and liquor list runs 25 pages, to please just about any price point. More to come on this one. 100 Montage Way, Healdsburg, montagehotels.com/healdsburg

Khom Loi Now Open: Ramen Gaijin owners have teamed with Lowell Sheldon (formerly of Peter Lowell’s) to open an authentic Vietnamese restaurant inspired by Moishe Hahn-Schuman’s extensive travels in the southeast Asian country. The Plaa Thawt Lat Prik (whole crispy fried rock cod) is a favorite, with a lightly battered exterior studded by spicy tamarind and bird chili sauce. The outdoor dining experience is lit by bamboo lanterns for a romantic rendezvous. Dishes are finding their way quickly as the soft opening continues. Reservations highly suggested at khomloisonoma.com. 7385 Healdsburg Ave., Sebastopol.

Editor’s Note: Travel, dining and wine tasting can be complicated right now. Use our inspirational ideas to plan ahead for your next outing, be it this week or next year. If you visit restaurants, wineries, and other businesses during the pandemic, remember to call ahead, make reservations, wear a mask and social distance.