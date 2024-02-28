10 Sonoma County Spots for Seeing Mustard in Bloom

Slide 1 of 19 Sonoma County's Alexander Valley abounds with mustard flowers in late winter and early spring. Just after you turn from Alexander Valley Road onto Highway 128, both sides of the road are covered in bright yellow flowers. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)

Slide 2 of 19 B.R. Cohn Winery’s iconic "mustard flower hill" turns yellow and white during spring, offering a gorgeous view during a drive down Highway 12 in Sonoma Valley. Just make sure to keep an eye on the road when driving past. Stop by the winery for a glass of chardonnay. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 3 of 19 Early morning sun filters on to the B.R. Cohn vineyards fronting Highway 12 in Glen Ellen, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. At left is Sonoma Mountain. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Slide 4 of 19 Kunde Family Winery in Kenwood is covered in mustard flowers come February and March. Stop by Palooza Gastropub for craft beer and pub bites on their expansive patio. (Rebecca Gosselin/for Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 5 of 19 An old vine at Kunde Family Winery in Kenwood is surrounded by mustard in bloom. (Rebecca Gosselin/for Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 6 of 19 Nashville newlyweds Martin and Erin Beach record the moment in a field of mustard in Kenwood. The fields were planted by winemaker Steve Ledson. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)

Slide 7 of 19 Lille Smallcomb and her mother Jennie of Santa Rosa take advantage of the warm weather to relax in a mustard field near Kenwood, as they prepare to model dresses for a commercial photographer. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Slide 8 of 19 The Joe Rodota Regional Trail between downtown Santa Rosa and Sebastopol borders yellow mustard fields in late winter/early spring. Stop alongside the road for some photos (please note that properties bordering the trail are private). Take the family for a bike ride to Sebastopol and stop by The Barlow for a snack or drink. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Slide 9 of 19 At Paradise Ridge Winery in Santa Rosa, watch outdoor sculptures surrounded by mustard in bloom. Then sip wine paired with small bites on the winery veranda. In this photo, a portion of the art installation Empyrean, by Laurence Renzo Verbeck and Sylvia Adrienne Lisse. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Slide 10 of 19 Sonoma's Carneros Valley has a cooler climate than other parts of the county, making it perfect for pinot noir and mustard flowers. The best view of the valley is from Gloria Ferrer Vineyards, where you can enjoy sparkling wines and Spanish tapas on a terrace overlooking mustard fields. (Gloria Ferrer Vineyards)

Slide 11 of 19 Imwalle Gardens on Third Street in Santa Rosa is a small family-owned market surrounded by homes and, during spring, fields of mustard flowers. Pick up some picnic provisions at the market or flower starters for your garden. The mustard flowers grow on private property so please keep your distance. (Courtesy of Imwalle Gardens)

Slide 12 of 19 Malisa Bruno turns a cartwheel while frolicking in a field of mustard at the Brown Farm in Santa Rosa. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Slide 13 of 19 Laguna Environmental Center, located off Occidental Road near Sebastopol, is a good spot for mustard flower appreciation. During heavy rains, the area tends to flood, but across the street from the Laguna de Santa Rosa, the mustard flowers shine brightly. After admiring the mustard flowers, head to Balletto Vineyards for some brut rosé sparkling on their patio. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)

Slide 14 of 19 Mustard grows in a vineyard off of Willowside Road, near Guerneville Road, west of Santa Rosa. (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat)

Slide 15 of 19 In your search for mustard flowers, take a drive out to Dillon Beach on the Sonoma Coast. On Tomales Road in Petaluma, you will be able to enjoy a serene countryside landscape blanketed in mustard flowers and dotted with dairy farms. Make a pit stop at Petaluma Creamery in downtown Petaluma for some Spring Hill cheese curds before you head to the ocean. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 16 of 19 West Dry Creek Valley Road offers more of an intimate country road experience than that of its parallel road, Dry Creek Valley Road. You can view mustard flowers along the road in late winter/early spring. With less cars on the road, it is a more relaxing route to travel — especially on bike. Visit Quivira Vineyards for wine and learn how bees pollinate the plants in their organic garden. Continue to Martorana Family Winery & Vineyards for a glass of zin and Mounts Family Vineyards for breathtaking valley views and a glass of grenache. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 17 of 19 Mustard flowers in a Dry Creek Valley vineyard. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 18 of 19 A cyclist rides along Yount Mill Road past mustard blooms in Yountville, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)