15 Destination-Worthy Hotel Restaurants in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 54 Ultra Luxe—Hazel Hill at Montage: Hazel Hill offers over-the-top dinners along with more everyday lunches and breakfasts. The dinner menu features dishes like Mt. Lassen Trout, Liberty Farms duck breast with quince, and a $200 tomahawk steak. Cocktails are outstanding and the mezzanine location among olive trees offers spectacular views of the valley beyond. Room price per night: $1,400 to $3000. 100 Montage Way, Healdsburg, 707-979-9000, montagehotels.com (Christian Horan Photography)

Slide 2 of 54 Liberty Farm Duck Breast with rhubarb, turnip and pistachio from Hazel Hill at Montage Healdsburg. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 3 of 54 Wild King Salmon crusted in brioche with sorrel and vidalia onion from Hazel Hill at Montage Healdsburg. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 4 of 54 A guest room at Montage Healdsburg. (Courtesy of Montage Healdsburg)

Slide 5 of 54 Ultra Luxe—Single Thread Farm, Restaurant & Inn: A room at Single Thread Inn includes in-room donabe service, breakfast and guaranteed indoor reservations at the onsite three Michelin-starred restaurant. Chef Kyle Connaughton's carefully-curated multi-course dining experience is considered one of the best in the world — only made better by being flopping down onto billion thread-count sheets afterward. Room price per night:$1,856. 131 North St., Healdsburg, 707-723-4646, singlethreadfarms.com (Single Thread)

Slide 6 of 54 Midsummer in Sonoma floral presentation with small bites from Single Thread restaurant. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 7 of 54 The Mid Winter in Sonoma includes Kushi Oyster, Passmore Ranch Caviar and Alyssum Flower from Single Thread Farms Restaurant in Healdsburg. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 8 of 54 A guest room at Single Thread Inn in Healdsburg. (Single Thread)

Slide 9 of 54 Ultra Luxe—The Madrona: After a major remodel of this classic Wine Country inn, the property's restaurant has been overhauled to reflect a more casual approach to dining. The dinner menu is a la carte, ranging from a humble burger to caviar and onion dip or Chicken Paillard with spicy brown butter. Cocktails are a highlight and the charming Hannah's Bar menu includes pita with soy dip, pizzas, deviled eggs and oysters. Brunch and lunch have recently been added. Room price per night: $875 to $1655. 1001 Westside Road, Healdsburg, 707-395-6700, themadronahotel.com (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 10 of 54 Potato Gnocchi with Duck Bolognese, fried sage, dry jack from The Madrona in Healdsburg. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 11 of 54 Chicken Paillard with spicy brown butter, herb salad, and toasted rice powder from The Madrona in Healdsburg. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 12 of 54 A guest room at The Madrona in Healdsburg. (The Madrona)

Slide 13 of 54 Unique artwork fills the walls at The Madrona in Healdsburg. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Slide 14 of 54 Ultra Luxe—Farmhouse Inn: Tucked away in Forestville, this family-owned inn and spa has long been considered a top pick for travelers. The Farmhouse Inn restaurant is a fine-dining destination while the more casual Farmstand bistro serves up wood-fired pizzas along with larger entree dishes like roasted chicken and grilled ribeye steak. Room price per night: $1,200. 7871 River Road, Forestville, 707-887-3300, farmhouseinn.com (Charlie Gesell/For Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 15 of 54 Breakfast at Farmhouse Inn's Farmstand in Forestville. (Aubrie Pick)

Slide 16 of 54 Pizza from Farmhouse Inn's Farmstand in Forestville. (Aubrie Pick)

Slide 17 of 54 Cottage Petite Suite at Farmhouse Inn in Forestville. (Farmhouse Inn)

Slide 18 of 54 Farmhouse Inn in Forestville. (Farmhouse Inn)

Slide 19 of 54 Luxe—Rooftop at Harmon Guest House: This ultra-modern hotel has just 39 rooms, giving it an intimate vibe right off the town square. Head up to the Rooftop for views of Fitch Mountain and casual bites. Room price per night: $425 to $859. 227 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, 707-431-8220, harmonguesthouse.com (Harmon Guest House)

Slide 20 of 54 The pool area at Harmon Guest House in Healdsburg. (Harmon Guest House)

Slide 21 of 54 A king room at Harmon Guest House in Healdsburg. (Harmon Guest House)

Slide 22 of 54 The ultra-modern Harmon Guest House in Healdsburg. (Harmon Guest House)

Slide 23 of 54 Luxe—Layla at MacArthur Place: There's an upscale Cal-Mediterranean menu at the property's flagship restaurant, while the more casual Bar has burgers, steak frites, shareable appetizers and craft cocktails. Room price per night: $665. 29 E. MacArthur St., 707-938-2929, macarthurplace.com (MacArthur Place)

Slide 24 of 54 Bar and lounge area at MacArthur Place Hotel and Spa in Sonoma. (MacArthur Place)

Slide 25 of 54 Burrata and grilled asparagus with crispy prosciutto, peas and black truffle vinaigrette, served with The Apiary cocktail made with gin, Yerba Mate tea, raw honey and lemon at Layla restaurant at MacArthur Place Hotel and Spa in Sonoma. (Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)

Slide 26 of 54 Outdoor dining area at Layla restaurant at MacArthur Place in Sonoma. (Karyn Millet/MacArthur Place)

Slide 27 of 54 Guest room at MacArthur Place Hotel and Spa in Sonoma. (MacArthur Place)

Slide 28 of 54 Luxe—Wit and Wisdom at Lodge at Sonoma: Chef Michael Mina's first foray into Sonoma County is always a solid choice for either small plates and cocktails with friends or heartier entrees including an $89 prix fixe menu, pasta, wood-fired pizza and seafood. Room price per night: $352 to $1,000. 1325 Broadway, Sonoma, 707-935-6600, thelodgeatsonoma.com

Slide 29 of 54 At Wit & Wisdom in Sonoma. (The Lodge at Sonoma, Autograph Collection)

Slide 30 of 54 Burger at Wit & Wisdom in Sonoma. (The Lodge at Sonoma, Autograph Collection)

Slide 31 of 54 Pool area at The Lodge at Sonoma. (The Lodge at Sonoma, Autograph Collection)

Slide 32 of 54 The Lodge at Sonoma lobby. (The Lodge at Sonoma, Autograph Collection)

Slide 33 of 54 Luxe—El Dorado Kitchen at El Dorado Hotel: Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, this Sonoma destination restaurant has an open kitchen with a welcoming vibe. From caviar and Wagyu beef carpaccio to lobster ravioli and braised kale and cabbage enchiladas, there's something for everyone on the menu. Room price per night: $234 to $600. 405 First St. West, Sonoma, 707-996-3030, eldoradosonoma.com (El Dorado Kitchen)

Slide 34 of 54 Find one of the best steaks in Sonoma County at El Dorado Kitchen in Sonoma. (El Dorado Kitchen)

Slide 35 of 54 Tacos from El Dorado Kitchen's Cantina in Sonoma. (El Dorado Kitchen)

Slide 36 of 54 Luxe—Sante at Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn: This sprawling property includes several dining options, including an upscale food truck (seasonally), wine bar and the fine dining destination, Sante restaurant. A new brunch menu features the resort's famous lemon cottage cheese pancakes with creme fraiche and orange marmalade. Oh how we've missed you. Room price per night: $665. 100 Boyes Blvd., Sonoma, 707-938-9000, fairmont-sonoma.com (Fairmont Sonoma)

Slide 37 of 54 Mission Spa Suite at Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn and Spa. (Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa)

Slide 38 of 54 Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn and Spa. (Fairmont Sonoma)

Slide 39 of 54 Luxe—Spoonbar at H2Hotel: H2Hotel has an open, airy restaurant and bar that's great for people-watching and locally-sourced Wine Country cuisine. Best bets include the Spoonbar Burger, Cioppino and Goat Cheese Salad. Excellent craft cocktails. Room price per night: $399 to $900 plus. 219 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, 707-433-7222, spoonbar.com (Kim Carroll/Spoonbar)

Slide 40 of 54 The colorful lobby at H2Hotel in Healdsburg. (H2Hotel)

Slide 41 of 54 H2hotel offers a room upgrade called “Living Rooms," decorated with plants from nearby Dragonfly Floral. (H2hotel)

Slide 42 of 54 Luxe—John Ash and Co. at Vintners Resort: There's plenty to dine on at this Santa Rosa resort, including the iconic Wine Country restaurant founded by Chef John Ash. The Front Room bar is a casual meeting spot, while the River Vine Cafe offers simpler breakfast and lunch fare. Room price per night: $400 to $1000. 4350 Barnes Road, 800-421-2584, vintnersinnresort.com (Vintners Resort)

Slide 43 of 54 The Front Room at John Ash and Co. offers one of the best happy hours in Sonoma County. (Vintners Resort)

Slide 44 of 54 Luxe—Lazeway Club at Flamingo Resort: Flamingo's Lazeaway Club is all about fun. Located poolside, you can sit indoors and sip cocktails with island-style small plates, or head outside to the cozy patio for the all-day menu of soba noodles, sliders, bibimbap bowl and poke. Room price per night: $296 to $610. 2777 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, 707-545-8530, flamingoresort.com (Flamingo Resort)

Slide 45 of 54 The Smashburger at Lazeaway Club at Flamingo Resort in Santa Rosa. (Flamingo Resort)

Slide 46 of 54 Scallion pancakes with dips at the Lazeaway Club at Flamingo Resort in Santa Rosa. (Flamingo Resort)

Slide 47 of 54 Guest room at the Flamingo Resort in Santa Rosa. (Flamingo Resort)

Slide 48 of 54 Luxe—Drakes Sonoma County at Lodge at Bodega Bay: Drakes offers upscale ocean-side dining that includes duck breast, Steelhead with Meyer lemon butter or Cioppino. Fireside dining is more casual with burgers, steamed clams and oysters. Room price per night: $449 to $759. 103 Coast Highway 1, Bodega Bay, 707-875-3525, lodgeatbodegabay.com (Lodge at Bodega Bay)

Slide 49 of 54 The Ocean Club Suite at the Lodge at Bodega Bay. (Lodge at Bodega Bay)

Slide 50 of 54 The Lodge at Bodega Bay. (Lodge at Bodega Bay)

Slide 51 of 54 Low-Key—Grossman's at Hotel La Rose: Casual Jewish-style deli from the Stark Reality restaurant group has incredible brunches, a full bar with plenty of all-day cocktails and best-in-class homemade bagels. Room price per night: $158 to $192. 308 Wilson St., Santa Rosa, 707-314-3722, thehotellarose.com (Loren Hansen)

Slide 52 of 54 Big Chicken Soup (aka matzoh ball soup) at Grossman's In Santa Rosa. (Loren Hansen)

Slide 53 of 54 Jeffrey's at the Hillside Inn: Value accommodations with a top-notch breakfast and lunch cafe. Chef Jeffrey Madura is a former fine dining chef who turned his talent to comfort cuisine. Room price per night: $162 to $299. 2901 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, 707-546-6317, jeffreyshillsidecafe.com (Scott Manchester/The press Democrat)

Slide 54 of 54 Breakfast choices include a seasonal Peach and Ham Strata with olives, left, and the Savory Breakfast Bowl with quinoa, arugula, pickled mushrooms, avocado, poached eggs and puffed rice from The Farmstand at the Farmhouse Inn in Forestville Tuesday, August 16, 2022. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)