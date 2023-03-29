Exciting New Hotel Offerings in Sonoma Wine Country

Spring is finally here and hotel properties in Sonoma County are ready to celebrate. From spring break getaways for parents to mocktails with a view, here’s what’s new on the local hotel scene. Click through the above gallery for a peek at the properties.

A new hotel package

Who says spring break is just for kids? Forestville’s Farmhouse Inn is offering an incentive for parents to get away and relax. Now through August, get 10% off the best available room rate, 20% off spa treatments at the onsite Wellness Barn and a $100 Farmstand food and beverage credit. Book online or give the property a call.

7871 River Road, Forestville, 707-887-3300, farmhouseinn.com

Dinner with a winemaker

Sit down to dinner with some of Sonoma and Napa’s best-known winemakers at the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn and Spa. The 2023 Winemaker Dinner Series by Santé kicks off April 26 with Convene founder Dan Kosta. Held once a month through September, the event series also features local winemakers Michael Sebastiani of Highway 12 Winery (May 31) and Alison Smith Story of Smith Story Wines (June 28). Every event kicks off with a sparkling wine reception, followed by a four-course dinner paired with wines.

100 Boyes Blvd., Sonoma, 707-938-9000, fairmont.com

Cheers to new mocktails

The menus at two Healdsburg hot spots are sporting a new selection of mocktails.

At Spoonbar at h2Hotel, guests can sip the Cucumber Collins (fresh cucumber, simple syrup, lime, soda water), the Rosemary & Grapefruit (rosemary infused syrup, grapefruit, lemon) and the Cinnamon & Honey (cinnamon, honey, lemon, hot water).

Nearby, at The Rooftop at Harmon Guest House, selections include the Rosemary Citrus Spritz, (grapefruit juice, house rosemary syrup, soda water) and the Bee.(lime juice, mint tea, honey, ginger beer). The Rooftop is also pouring an adaptogen cocktail, containing medicinal plants and herbs that reportedly boosts the mood and support relaxation – called The Ultra-Magenta. It’s made with La Luna Mezcal, Sporgy Blue Dream Tea and lemon juice.

h2hotel, 219 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, 707-431-2202, h2hotel.com

Harmon Guest House, 2227 Healdsburg Ave., 707-922-5262, harmonguesthouse.com