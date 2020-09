Michael Mina is an American celebrity chef, restaurateur, and cookbook author. He is the founder of the Mina Group, a restaurant management company operating over 40 restaurants worldwide. (Courtesy of Mina)

Wit and Wisdom Tavern is slated for a September opening at the former Carneros Bistro at The Lodge at Sonoma. (Courtesy of The Lodge at Sonoma)

Wit and Wisdom Tavern, a Michael Mina project at The Lodge at Sonoma, is slated for a September opening at the former Carneros Bistro. The restaurant, inspired by author Jack London’s collection of writings by the same name, will highlight locally sourced ingredients, open-fire cooking and a wood-burning stove. It’s the first Mina restaurant in Wine Country, so expect a stellar wine program as well.

