Top Chef Contestant Opens ‘Preview Pop-Up’ of New Sonoma Restaurant

Folktable will open at at the former Palooza space at Cornerstone Sonoma marketplace. Until the restaurant opens, there are weekend pop-ups from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m with craft cocktails and an abbreviated menu at the Sunset Test Kitchen. (Thomas J. Story)

Like many chefs who had planned to open restaurants in 2020, Top Chef contestant Casey Thompson has been patiently biding her time. Her previously-announced “Georgette”, located in the former General’s Daughter seems to be on hold while a new concept, Folktable, is now in previews at Cornerstone Sonoma.

Thompson and her crew are doing weekend pop-ups from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m with craft cocktails and an abbreviated menu at the gardens’ Sonoma Sunset Test Kitchen until the new restaurant opens at the former Palooza space also in Cornerstone. Over the years, that location has hosted a number of concepts that never really took off, but with backing from Sonoma developers (and now Cornerstone owners) Ken and Stacy Mattson behind her, that could change.

The pop-up menu will feature lobster, along with fresh tomatoes and seasonally-inspired dishes like Panzanella salad with peaches, mint and sumac, tostadas, hand-pulled mozzarella, a Wagyu hotdog, and funnel cakes.

Folktable is part of the Sonoma’s Best Hospitality Group, a Mattson-owned holding that includes Sonoma’s Best Mercantile and cottages, Dirty Girl Donuts, Ramekins, the General’s Daughter, Harrow Cellars and Cornerstone Sonoma. More info here.