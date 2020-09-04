New Fried Chicken Pop-Up Comes to Petaluma

Table Culture Provisions will be popping up for a fried chicken takeout dinner deluxe at Wishbone restaurant in Petaluma on Sunday.

The fledgling project from the Shuckery’s Executive Chef Stephane Saint Louis and business partner Steven Vargas is a toe-dip for a mobile bistro the two plan to launch in the future. The menu includes fig, capicola and baked Red Hawk cheese; fried chicken with farmers vegetables and caramel flan.

We’re looking forward to hearing more about this project, along with the reopening of Wishbone. It seems chef/owner Miriam Donaldson has been keeping herself rather busy lately with disaster relief and setting up emergency kitchens in her spare time.

Patio dining and curbside pickup only. Pre-orders required at tablecultureprovisions.square.site.