The North Bay Fires in Photos

Slide 1 of 57 The Hennessey fire burns into the night, Monday, August 17, 2020 in Napa County. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2020

Slide 2 of 57 The eastern flank of the Hennessey fire burns through the Rumsey Canyon along Highway 16 at the Yolo/Colusa County line, Friday, August 28, 2020. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2020

Slide 3 of 57 The eastern flank of the Hennessey fire burns through the Rumsey Canyon along Highway 16 at the Yolo/Colusa County line, Friday, August 28, 2020. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2020

Slide 4 of 57 The eastern flank of the Hennessey fire burns through the Rumsey Canyon along Highway 16 at the Yolo/Colusa County line, Friday, August 28, 2020. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2020

Slide 5 of 57 The Stewarts fire, right, merged with the Walbridge fire, left, as it burns across from the Liberty Glen Campround at Lake Sonoma, Thursday, August 20, 2020. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2020

Advertisement

Slide 6 of 57 The Hennessey fire approaches Turtle Rock, Tuesday, August 18, 2020 near Lake Berryessa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2020

Slide 7 of 57 A tanker drop protects homes in Spanish Flat on the Hennessey fire, Tuesday, August 18, 2020. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2020

Slide 8 of 57 A tanker drop protects homes in Spanish Flat on the Hennessey fire, Tuesday, August 18, 2020. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2020

Slide 9 of 57 Sunset over the Walbridge fire, Wednesday, August 19, 2020. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2020

Slide 10 of 57 Sunset over the Walbridge fire, Wednesday, August 19, 2020. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2020

Advertisement

Slide 11 of 57 Sunset over the Walbridge fire, Wednesday, August 19, 2020. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2020

Slide 12 of 57 A Cal Fire firefighters prepares to cool the eastern flank of the Hennessey fire as it backs down in to Rumsey Canyon along Highway 16 at the Yolo/Colusa County line, Friday, August 28, 2020. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2020

Slide 13 of 57 Cal Fire personnel set a backfire during the Hennessey fire in Napa County, Monday, August 17, 2020. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2020

Slide 14 of 57 Firing operations begin on the Hennessey fire in Napa County, Monday August 17, 2020. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2020

Slide 15 of 57 Along Highway 16 in Yolo County, fire crews monitor the eastern edge of the Hennessey fire as it backs down a mountain in the Rumsey Canyon, Friday, August 28, 2020. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2020

Advertisement

Slide 16 of 57 2011 Maria Carrillo High School graduate Caylie Seitz of Cal Fire drags fire down to Highway 16 in Yolo County, to keep the main fire from spotting the over the road on eastern edge of the Hennessey fire in Rumsey Canyon, Friday, August 28, 2020. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2020

Slide 17 of 57 The Hennessey fire chews trough brush in the Rumsey Canyon, Friday, August 28, 2020. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2020

Slide 18 of 57 Santa Rosa Fire Capt. Keenan Lee, works to manage flames from the Walbridge fire on a hillside at Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve in Guerneville on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (Beth Sschlanker / The Press Democrat)

Slide 19 of 57 Santa Rosa firefighter Chad Goff carries a hose through Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve in Guerneville on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)

Slide 20 of 57 A National Guard member throws a branch on a bonfire as crews work to break down and burn fallen trees and debris at Armstrong Woods State Natural Reserve in Guerneville, Calif., on Monday, August 31, 2020. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)

Advertisement

Slide 21 of 57 Beverly Hills fire captain Mike Cherry helps to clear brush from a hose lay in the Mill Creek watershed, Tuesday, August 25, 2020 below Venado. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2020

Slide 22 of 57 Fire crews continue a tough fight against the Walbridge fire in Healdsburg on Aug. 24, 2020. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)

Slide 23 of 57 Fire crews continue a tough fight against the Walbridge fire in Healdsburg on Aug. 24, 2020. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)

Slide 24 of 57 Firefighter Henry Cordova hydrates after fighting the Walbridge fire at Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve in Guerneville on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)

Slide 25 of 57 American Canyon firefighters watch as the hillside around a residence is engulfed by the Walbridge fire along Chemise Road, west of Healdsburg on Friday, August 21, 2020. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Advertisement

Slide 26 of 57 Cal Fire firefighters, who declined to give names, watch as the eastern flank of the Hennessey fire backs down in to Rumsey Canyon along Highway 16 at the Yolo/Colusa County line, Friday, August 28, 2020. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2020

Slide 27 of 57 A Cal Fire S-2T airtanker drops fire retardant on a flank of the Walbridge (13-4) Fire near West Dry Creek Road in Healdsburg, California, on Friday, August 21, 2020. (Alvin A.H. Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Slide 28 of 57 A Cal Fire S-2T airtanker drops fire retardant ahead of the Walbridge (13-4) Fire near West Dry Creek Road in Healdsburg, California, on Friday, August 21, 2020. (Alvin A.H. Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Slide 29 of 57 A Cal Fire S-2T airtanker drops fire retardant ahead of the flames of the Walbridge (13-4) Fire near West Dry Creek Road in Healdsburg, California, on Friday, August 21, 2020. (Alvin A.H. Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Slide 30 of 57 An air tanker drops retardant on the Walbridge west of the Dry Creek Valley, near Healdsburg, on Thursday, August 20, 2020. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Advertisement

Slide 31 of 57 A DC-10 Air Tanker drops retardant along in the hills above West Dry Creek Road, west of Healdsburg on Friday, August 21, 2020. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Slide 32 of 57 An air tanker drops retardant in the hills above West Dry Creek Road, west of Healdsburg on Friday, August 21, 2020. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Slide 33 of 57 Three helicopters constantly refilled from the Russian River at the Korbel Winery as they battled the Walbridge fire in the hills to the north on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 34 of 57 The front entry still stands on a house claimed by the Walbridge fire on Wallace Creek Road, west of Healdsburg on Friday, August 21, 2020. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Slide 35 of 57 Gordon MacDonald returns to his home in Venado off Mill Creek Road, Saturday, August 22, 2020. The Walbridge fire ripped through the rugged mountainous region razing homes in the area. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2020

Advertisement

Slide 36 of 57 A blackened garden statue still stands beside homes off Mill Creek Road that succumbed to flames of the Walbridge (13-4) Fire near Healdsburg, California, on Thursday, August 20, 2020. (Alvin A.H. Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Slide 37 of 57 The wreckage of a home off Mill Creek Road that was destroyed by the Walbridge (13-4) Fire near Healdsburg, California, on Thursday, August 20, 2020. (Alvin A.H. Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Slide 38 of 57 A garden sign and statue remain standing among the wreckage of homes off Mill Creek Road that succumbed to flames of the Walbridge (13-4) Fire near Healdsburg, California, on Thursday, August 20, 2020. (Alvin A.H. Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Slide 39 of 57 A circular staircase is all that remains standing after flames from the Walbridge (13-4) Fire burned down this structure off Palmer Creek Road in Healdsburg, California, on Thursday, August 20, 2020. (Alvin A.H. Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Slide 40 of 57 At the top of Mill Creek in Venado, horses were set free before the fire Walbridge fire impacted the area. The horses stayed in a group, and were rescued, Saturday, August 22, 2020. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2020

Advertisement

Slide 41 of 57 Dan Grout places the sign back on the remains of his Gravenstein apple tree after it was destroyed in the Walbridge Fire along with the rest of his family's homestead on Mill Creek Road near Healdsburg, California, on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Grout is part of the Pitkin family that has lived on Mill Creek Road for five generations and was pivotal in restoring the Daniels School in the old mill town of Venado. (Alvin A.H. Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Slide 42 of 57 Mill Creek residents, who did not want to provide their names, are saddened while seeing that all of their neighbors homes were destroyed, after viewing their own burned home, by the Walbridge fire near Healdsburg on Monday, August 24, 2020. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Slide 43 of 57 The Daniels School was razed by the Walbridge fire, months after the renovation of the one room landmark schoolhouse was completed, Tuesday, August 25, 2020. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2020

Slide 44 of 57 Nick Broderick and his dog Blue pose for a portrait standing on a fire break created by bulldozers along a tributary of Felta Creek in order to protect homes from the Walbridge Fire, in Healdsburg, California, on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. (Alvin A.H. Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Slide 45 of 57 Fire burns on a hillside, near the Pool Ridge Trail, in Armstrong Woods State Natural Reserve in Guerneville on Monday, August 24, 2020. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Advertisement

Slide 46 of 57 A billowing cloud from the Hennessey Fire in Napa County seen from the property of Kunde Family Winery in Kenwood, California on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. (Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)

Slide 47 of 57 Vickie Wilson keeps a watchful eye on the Walbridge fire after being instructed by Calfire personnel to pack her belongings and be ready to leave her Wallace Creek Road residence, west of Healdsburg, on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Slide 48 of 57 Local residents under mandatory evacuation orders from the 13-4 Fire stream eastbound on Main Street in Guerneville, California, while the smoke from the 11-16 Fire, which started near the village of Fort Ross, billows behind them on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. (Alvin A.H. Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Slide 49 of 57 Main Street in Guerneville remains quiet after mandatory evacuations due to Walbridge (13-4) Fire in Guerneville, California, on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. (Alvin A.H. Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Slide 50 of 57 The inversion layer of smoke from the Walbridge (13-4) Fire is visible above Main Street in Guerneville which remains quiet after mandatory evacuation orders due to the approaching wildfire were announced, in Guerneville, California, on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. (Alvin A.H. Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Advertisement

Slide 51 of 57 The inversion layer of smoke from the Walbridge (13-4) Fire is visible above Main Street in Guerneville which remains quiet after mandatory evacuation orders due to the approaching wildfire were announced, in Guerneville, California, on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. (Alvin A.H. Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Slide 52 of 57 Just a few people were evacuated from Guerneville to the county fire evacuation shelter at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 53 of 57 A Guerneville resident, who did not want to give his name, rests on a cot at the evacuation shelter at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 54 of 57 We're getting a free course in humanity here, said Walbridge Fire evacuee Diane Barth of Monte Rio while sitting on a cot with her dog Rowdy at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa, Calif. on Friday, August 21, 2020. Barth spent a night in her car in downtown Occidental before making her way to this shelter. (Erik Castro/for The Press Democrat)

Slide 55 of 57 Catelli Restaurant co-owner Domenica Catelli and Black Pig Meat Co. owner John Stewart Volunteer to help prepare meals cooked by Guy Fieri and his employees to serve those working to contain the LNU lightning complex fires, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 at the Calistoga Fairgrounds. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2020

Advertisement

Slide 56 of 57 Jeff Parmeter, right, and members of the Parmeter Logging & Excavation crew, including Mike Burchfield, clockwise from bottom right, Heather Parmeter, Melinda Parmeter, Mike Parmeter, Ron Bei, William Harrison (holding his son William), Sean Nunez, and Charles Radtkey, along with many other Cazadero community members manned bulldozers and assisted to defend against the Walbridge fire. (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat)

Slide 57 of 57 A hillside burned in the Walbridge fire near Pond Farm Pottery at Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve in Guerneville on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)