Healdsburg’s SHED To Become Little Saint in Late 2020?

After more than two years of sitting empty, the 10,000 square-foot SHED location in Healdsburg may finally have a buyer.

Little Saint is slated to open in the hulking “modern grange” once owned by Doug Lipton and Cindy Daniel later this fall, according to a press release sent by San Francisco’s Saint Joseph’s Arts Society, an uber-chic arts incubator imagined by designer and “global style maker” Ken Fulk.

Though owners were not named, the building seems to have been acquired as an extension of the San Francisco art gallery and members-only gathering place housed in a converted Catholic church.

Organizers are calling Little Saint “an uplifting gathering place where music, art, food and conversations are good for the soul, the earth and our community,” according to a minimally-detailed press release from organizers. Though the owners have not been named, the project is launching as a non-profit arm of the Saint Joseph’s Art Foundation. Acknowledging the ideals of Lipton and Daniel, the new project will foster at least some of the ideals of its former owners by creating a space to talk about sustainability and support the local community. Plus some really cool art and music.

“Little Saint will continue the legacy of SHED by offering delicious food, unique retail and intriguing programming with an added focus on music and art,” according to the press release, adding that owners purchased the building to give back to their longtime home away from home.

While the whole thing is a head-scratcher (the Saint Joseph’s Art Society is accessible by invitation only) for most locals, we’re happy to hear that the project’s goal is to “foster a positive shift at this crucial moment in our culture.