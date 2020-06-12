Wine Country Hotels Offer Special Deals, Give Back to Community

Slide 1 of 7 When it reopens on June 12, Calistoga’s Roman Spa Hot Springs Resort is treating frontline workers – police, firefighters, health care workers, mail carriers, grocery workers, food bank volunteers – to a special deal as a thank you for their efforts during the pandemic. The family-owned resort is offering a 20 percent discount on all single room reservations and spa services to frontline workers through August 31, 2020. (Courtesy of Roman Spa Hot Springs Resort)

Slide 2 of 7 The Buy One, Give One program at The Meritage Resort and Spa in Napa, (pictured) and its sister property Vista Collina allows guests to thank local health care workers for their tireless work during the pandemic. For every $500 spent on hotel gift vouchers, a complimentary night will be provided to a local health care worker from Napa’s Queen of the Valley Hospital. (Courtesy of Meritage Resort and Spa)

Slide 3 of 7 MacArthur Place Hotel & Spa in Sonoma is temporarily closed but has partnered with local wineries for a special deal. If you buy a case of wine at one of ten boutique wineries in Sonoma, you can earn a free night toward a future two-night stay at the historic property. Reservations need to be made by June 30, and the stay booked prior to December 31, 2020. (Courtesy of MacArthur Place Hotel & Spa)

Slide 5 of 7 The Inn on Randolph in downtown Napa is scheduled to reopen on June 16. The property’s Relief & Recovery promotion offers 10 percent off reservations (minimum two-night stay) through December 31. Inn on Randolph will match the 10 percent discount as a donation to the Napa Valley Community Foundation’s Disaster Relief Fund. (Courtesy of Inn on Randolph)

Advertisement

Slide 6 of 7 The Four Sisters Inns collection of California boutique hotels, which includes the Kenwood Inn & Spa, Gaige House + Ryokan, Healdsburg Inn on the Plaza, and Milliken Creek Inn, has launched a "Wish I Was There" travel writing contest. To enter, participants should share their ideal getaway, including which Four Sisters Inn(s) they would visit, who they would bring, what they would do, and when they would go. The winner gets a five-night stay. (Courtesy Kenwood Inn & Spa)

Slide 7 of 7 The "Wish I Was There" contest is open now. All entries must be received by June 30, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. PST. Complimentary nights will also be awarded to first, second, and third place winners. (Courtesy of Gaige House + Ryokan)