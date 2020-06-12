Six issues | One Great Price

Napa Getaway, Sonoma Hotels, What's New in Sonoma County

Wine Country Hotels Offer Special Deals, Give Back to Community

Discounted stays for frontline workers and other special promotions offer incentives to book hotel stays while giving back to the community.

Businesses throughout Wine Country have been forced to pivot to stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic. From restaurants selling groceries to wineries doing virtual tastings to a flower shop creating an online farm stand with veggies, wine, and jewelry, their ways of dealing with this crisis have been innovative and inspiring. Local hotels have also had to reinvent how they operate and are now moving forward with special deals and promotions that offer incentives to book hotel stays while also giving back to the community. Click through the above gallery to see what some hotels in Sonoma and Napa are currently offering.

