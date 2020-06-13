New Secret Menu at The Flamingo Hotel Is Nom-Tastic

Mysterious restaurant pop-ups are so my jam, and I’ve got a fun one for you. Wednesday through Sunday, you can get some “clucking good chicken” from Chef Annie Hongkham, the newish chef at the Flamingo hotel. The secret menu is poultry-focused with pan-Asian influences, like their signature sandwich made with a moist and meaty fried chicken breast, yuzu aioli, pink peppercorn pickles and cabbage slaw on a Hawaiian roll. Nom-tastic. They’ve also got chicken wings with gochujang sauce; a chop salad with kale, shaved veggies, roasted beets, goat cheese, farro and macadamia nuts with a lilikoi vinaigrette and family buckets of fried chicken.

Don’t overlook the sides, however. We loved the yam fries with roasted pineapple ketchup and pole beans with Thai chili sauce. Several vegan options are available. Ordering is only through Tock, and once you get a time slot, you’ll have to go around the back of the hotel and do a little hunting for a small door in the fence. Head to the tiki hut by the pool, and you’re there. Boozy batched slushies, beer and wine also available.

Check it out at exploretock.com/wildbird