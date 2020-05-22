Sonoma and Napa Wineries Get Creative With Virtual Wine Tastings

Slide 1 of 17 Buena Vista Winery, Sonoma: Wine Country history comes to life during virtual tastings with actor and historian George Webber, who plays Buena Vista Winery founder Agoston Haraszthy. Every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday at 12 p.m., Webber takes to Facebook Live to share stories about Buena Vista and its wine. (Robbi Pengelly)

Slide 2 of 17 Webber, aka “the Count of Buena Vista,” also offers private 30-minute online tours and tastings for anyone who purchases $300 (or more) of Buena Vista wines. (Robbi Pengelly)

Slide 3 of 17 Raymond Vineyards, St. Helena: Be a winemaker for a day with the help of Raymond Vineyards' at-home blending kit. The kit includes four bottles of Raymond wines, four graduated cylinders and pipettes, along with an instruction booklet and blending worksheets. (Courtesy of Dylan Elliott)

Slide 4 of 17 Raymond Vineyards' kit is designed to let amateur winemakers get creative and demonstrate how components like oak and different varietals combine and impact the wine in your glass. When purchasing the kit, guests can schedule a private virtual session or choose to join in a group session led by winery owner Jean-Charles Boisset. $200. (Courtesy of Boisset Collection)

Slide 5 of 17 Bouchaine Vineyards, Napa: This Napa winery had been developing virtual tasting experiences to reach customers across the country long before the pandemic. There are three experiences to choose from. The Winemaker 101 virtual tasting includes three bottles of wine (Vin Gris, Chardonnay, and Pinot Noir) and costs just $59, including shipping. (Courtesy of Bouchaine Vineyards)

Slide 6 of 17 Gary Farrell Winery and Three Sticks Wines: These two Sonoma County wineries have teamed up to offer virtual food and wine experiences. Sip & Savor Through Sonoma: A Virtual Exploration includes hosted Zoom tastings, tours of each winery, and an education on food and wine pairings. (Courtesy of Three Sticks Wines)

Slide 7 of 17 The full experience includes two bottles of wine from each winery. Gary Farrell Winery worked with Chef Charlie Palmer to develop an easy-to-make recipe to accompany their Pinot Noir. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 8 of 17 Three Sticks Wines tapped Chef Armando Navarro of El Dorado Kitchen to create a recipe to pair with their Pinot Blanc. The tastings also includes brief video segments from Navarro and Palmer. Cost is $250, $125 to each winery, not including shipping. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 9 of 17 For every bottle sold, Gary Farrell Winery is donating $1 to the Children of Restaurant Employees (CORE) fund and $1 to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy (CDP) fund. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 10 of 17 Three Sticks is making a $10 donation to Sonoma Family Meal for every wine kit and 2018 Durell Vineyard Pinot Blanc purchase. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 11 of 17 The Donum Estate, Sonoma: The Donum Estate has designed three Private Virtual Tasting Kits to bring the Carneros region to your home. Two kits include a live tasting held via Zoom, and a virtual tour (done via screen share) of Donum’s open-air sculpture garden. The winery estate features more than 40 works by world-renowned artists; art pieces are pre-selected, but guest requests are accepted. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 12 of 17 The third Virtual Tasting Kit includes a video of a guided tasting with Donum winemaker, Dan Fishman. Tastings run 60 to 90 minutes. Cost is $190 - $600, shipping included. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 13 of 17 Passalacqua Winery, Healdsburg: If you’re hesitant to buy bottles of wine before tasting, Passalacqua Winery is offering personalized tasting flights delivered in three, two-ounce tubes. After the compact box arrives on your doorstep, an associate from the winery guides customers through the flight in a private virtual appointment. The affordable $30 cost (shipping included) of the virtual tasting is allocated toward a purchase of three or more bottles. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 14 of 17 Clif Family Winery, St. Helena: Tasting Kits from Clif Family Winery include both wine and food. The Aperitivo Food and Wine Tasting Experience comes with three bottles of wine paired with nibbles like sea salt chocolate and organic nuts. Clif Family Wine Educators offer group Zoom sessions twice a day. $100 per tasting kit, complimentary shipping. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 15 of 17 The Virtual King of the Mountain tasting kit also includes three bottles of wine and assorted nibbles. Customers also enjoy a private tour and tasting from the Clif Family Cold Springs Estate. $160 per tasting kit, complimentary shipping. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 16 of 17 Far Niente, Oakville: Team members from the Far Niente Family of Wineries and Vineyards have been making the best of sipping at home by sharing their favorite wine and board game pairings. How about Scattergories and Cabernet? (Courtesy of Far Niente Family of Wineries and Vineyards)

Slide 17 of 17 Far Niente also recommends a glass of Pinot Noir with Apples to Apples. (Courtesy of Far Niente Family of Wineries and Vineyards)