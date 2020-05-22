Six issues | One Great Price

Sonoma and Napa Wineries Get Creative With Virtual Wine Tastings

Tour a sculpture garden, be entertained by an actor, meet winemakers and more while sipping wine at home.

When the shelter-in-place order went into effect and shuttered tasting rooms throughout Wine Country, wineries were quick to launch virtual tastings. Using digital solutions like Zoom, Facebook Live, Skype, and FaceTime, it didn’t take long to get wine flowing in people’s living rooms. Now that wineries have mastered the logistics of connectivity and shipping, they’re letting their creativity flow. Click through the gallery above to see some of the unique wine tasting options available from Napa and Sonoma County vineyards.

 

