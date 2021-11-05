Where to Get the Best Nachos in Sonoma County

The Vazquez brothers — Andre, left, Rick, Sebastian, and Jorge — serve up excellent nachos from their Guerneville Taco Truck. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

El Farolito in Healdsburg and El Gallo Negro in Windsor, owned by brothers Pedro (pictured) and Octavio Diaz, serve up some of the best nachos in Sonoma County. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Known for its authentic Oaxacan cuisine, El Gallo Negro in Windsor serves up masterfully decorated nachos on a bed of toasted house-made corn tortilla chips with all the usual fixings. (Courtesy of El Gallo Negro)

ChoriVegan nachos with black beans, vegan chorizo, vegan mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, avocado, vegan sour cream, diced green onions, dice tomatoes, chopped cilantro, avocado and green salsa from the Tacos Tijuana food truck at Shady Oak Barrel House in Santa Rosa. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

At Maya Restaurant in Sonoma, a great spot for nachos and margaritas . (Courtesy of Maya Restaurant)

The perfect dish for sharing, the ultimate Super Bowl snack, the pub fare you can’t get enough of — nachos are the quintessential cheesy treat.

We have Ignacio “Nacho” Anaya García to thank for this simple yet glorious dish. As the story goes, in 1943 in the city of Piedras Negras, Mexico, a group of U.S. military wives arrived at the restaurant Club Victoria where García worked. With no chefs nearby to feed the hungry crew, García improvised a dish. He grated cheese onto a plate of tostados, broiled it for a few minutes until the cheese was perfectly melted and then topped it with sliced jalapeño. Thus was born Nachos especiales (Nacho’s special) and the world has been indebted to his cheesy genius ever since.

While we can honor García any day by stuffing our face with his namesake snack, it seems all the more fitting to do it on National Nachos Day, Nov. 6. So get in the nacho spirit and check out where to get the best plate of nachos in Sonoma County. Click through the above gallery for a taste and get the details below.

Maya Restaurant

The name says it all: Maya Restaurant’s Really Good Nachos — topped with savory cheddar and jack cheese, spicy salsa roja, black beans and fresh pico de gallo — are, well, really good. 101 East Napa St., Sonoma, 707-935-3500, mayarestaurant.com

Sonoma Eats

The Small Nachos is a great appetizer for two to share and the Large Nachos with generous amounts of gooey cheese and other fixings is excellent for big groups (or have it all to yourself; we won’t judge). 18375 Sonoma Highway, Sonoma, 707-343-1587, sonomaeats.online

Juanita Juanita

This hidden gem outside the town of Sonoma is a locals favorite. Nachos here come in meaty or meatless variations, with chips, beans, cheese, guacamole, Cotija cheese, jalapeños, salsa and sour cream. Simple and delicious. 19114 Arnold Dr., Sonoma, 707-935-3981, juanitajuanita.com

El Farolito

This highly regarded Mexican restaurant from brothers Pedro and Octavio Diaz has some of the best nachos in town, with crunchy homemade corn chips evenly topped with melted jack cheese, beans, guacamole and sour cream. 128 Plaza St., Healdsburg, 707-433-2807, elfarolito2000.com

El Gallo Negro

Known for its authentic Oaxacan cuisine, El Gallo Negro (also run by the Diaz brothers) serves up masterfully decorated nachos on a bed of toasted house-made corn tortilla chips with all the usual fixings. 8465 Old Redwood Highway, Windsor, 707-838-9511, elgallonegro.net

Los Arcos

A nacho favorite among Yelp reviewers, Los Arcos’ Super Nachos with tender, seasoned al pastor or carne asada — along with fresh pico de gallo, guacamole and a dollop of sour cream — come highly recommended. 1791 Marlow Road, Suite 6, Santa Rosa, 707-545-5858, losarcosrestaurantsr.com

Taqueria Molcajetes

The locally and nationally famous (thanks to the excellent food, and Guy Fieri) Taqueria Molcajetes offers a heaping plate of spicy, meaty Super Nachos fit for a king — or a hungry crowd of college kids. 1195 W. College Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-544-8280

Third Street Aleworks

More than just your usual pint night spot, Third Street Aleworks serves some of the best pub grub in town, including the colorful, towering Fiesta Table Nachos topped with melted cheese, black beans, jalapeños, pico de gallo, guacamole and a refreshing cilantro-lime sour cream. Add fajita chicken with grilled bell pepper for more zesty flavor. 610 3rd St., Santa Rosa, 707-523-3060, thirdstreetaleworks.com

Austin’s Southern Smoke BBQ

Two words: Barbecue. Nachos. This Texas-style BBQ pop-up restaurant changed the nacho game by adding succulent pork or brisket to a plate loaded with tortilla chips and topped with sweet homemade barbecue sauce. 357 Sutton Place, Santa Rosa, 662-380-1317, austinssouthernsmokebbq.com

Tacos Tijuana

Rival chefs Miguel Canseco and José Rodriguez joined forces to launch Tacos Tijuana, a hybrid food truck and tiny kitchen in Santa Rosa. That’s very good news for fans of Mexican food, including nachos. Their ChoriVegan Nachos come with organic yellow corn chips, black beans, vegan chorizo, vegan mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, avocado, vegan sour cream, diced green onions, diced tomatoes, chopped cilantro and green salsa swirled with avocado. 420 First St., Santa Rosa

El Rancho Taqueria

There’s something for everyone at El Rancho Taqueria, and the Super Nachos are no exception. Whether you’re going for a killer meaty plate or the fresh vegetarian version, these flavor-packed nachos won’t disappoint. 1451 Southwest Blvd., Rohnert Park, 707-795-8537

Don Julio’s Rincon Latin Grill and Pupusas

While Don Julio’s specializes in pupusas, their Locos Nachos are just as mouthwatering. The crispy corn tortilla chips are topped with the works, including homemade refried beans, melted jack cheese and your choice of tender marinated meat. 217 Southwest Blvd., Rohnert Park, 707-242-3160

El Roy’s Mexican Grill

Nacho connoisseurs flock to El Roy’s, where the generously sized Super Nachos are lavishly adorned with melted cheese, tender meat, fresh pico de gallo and guacamole, a light drizzle of sour cream and a healthy sprinkling of spicy jalapeño peppers. 210 Edith St., Petaluma, 707-774-3738

Lagunitas Brewing Company

Enter the best shareable dish to pair with an IPA: Lagunitas’ Brewhouse Nachos with “drunken cheese sauce” and the works. 1280 N McDowell Blvd., Petaluma, 707-778-8776, lagunitas.com/taproom/petaluma

Viva Mexicana

Vegans and vegetarians can rest easy knowing Viva Mexicana serves up delicious Mexican food with plenty of options for them. The Vegan Nachos made with Daiya vegan cheese are as scrumptious as any dairy or meat-filled version of the dish, and the Super Duper Nachos with Veggies is topped with your choice of a garlic, eggplant and bell pepper sauté; a broccoli, mushroom and onion sauté; or potato and yam house-made hash browns. 841 Gravenstein Hwy S., Sebastopol, 707-823-5555, vivamexicana.com

Guerneville Taco Truck

The family-owned local favorite Guerneville Taco Truck offers consistently satisfying Mexican cuisine, and a reliably loaded, saucy plate of Nachos Supreme for your noshing pleasure. 16632 Main St., Guerneville

Ginochio’s Kitchen

If you’re craving smoked meat topped with melted cheese and mild chipotle sauce, it’s time to get Alicia’s Crackling Nachos at Ginochio’s Kitchen, with your choice of juicy pulled pork, tri-tip or beef brisket. 1410 Bay Flat Road, Bodega Bay, 707-377-4359, ginochioskitchen.com