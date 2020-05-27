Six issues | One Great Price

Food + Drink

20 Top Restaurant Patios in Sonoma County That Are Now Open

More than 100 restaurants have re-opened their patios for al fresco dining. Here are a few favorites.

More than 100 restaurants throughout Sonoma County have re-opened their patios for al fresco dining after shelter-in-place restrictions were (slightly) relaxed. It’s a thrilling return to semi-normalcy, especially with warm days ahead and plenty of cold rosé ready for sipping. Click through the above gallery for a list of our favorite outdoor dining spots, featuring shaded patios, prime sidewalk people-watching and sun-dappled gardens.

Please note: Several photos featured in the gallery were taken before the pandemic and do not represent present seating arrangements and precautions.

Grace Yarrow contributed to this article.

