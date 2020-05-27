Slide 1 of 20 Bollywood Bar & Clay Oven, Santa Rosa: This downtown spot has a few tables outside where you can enjoy authentic Indian cuisine with a modern twist. Or visit during happy hour for a Mumbai Mule or Punjabi Punch. 535 4th St. Santa Rosa, bollywoodbar.net. (Courtesy of Bollywood)

Slide 2 of 20 Beer Baron, Santa Rosa: Overlooking Courthouse Square, the patio features burgers, salads and cocktails. Enjoy their collection of more than 400 bottles of whiskey and 25 beers on tap in downtown Santa Rosa. 614 4th St. Santa Rosa, beerbaronbar.com/santa-rosa. (Courtesy of Beer Baron)

Slide 3 of 20 Outdoor bar seating at Beer Baron in Santa Rosa. (Courtesy of Beer Baron)

Slide 4 of 20 Brew Coffee and Beer, Santa Rosa: Albeit small, this cafe’s outdoor patio is normally filled with local artists and friends. Now, customers can order at the window and sit in the shaded space once again. Plus, tasty pastries, a simple lunch menu and occasional dinner pop-ups. 555 Healdsburg Ave., Santa Rosa, brewcoffeeandbeer.com. (Stephanie A. / Yelp)

Slide 5 of 20 Willi's Wine Bar, Santa Rosa: Most of the Stark’s restaurants, including Willi’s are offering patio dining and most of their favorite dishes Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. 1415 Town and Country Dr., Santa Rosa, starkrestaurants.com. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 6 of 20 Depot Hotel Restaurant & Garden, Sonoma: This Sonoma establishment, located in an 1870 train depot, has reopened its eating space in the garden, implementing increased cleaning measures to keep customers safe. Enjoy Italian comfort food in the tradition of the Lucca province in Tuscany. The outdoor patio overlooks an ornamental reflection pool with a sparkling fountain. 241 1st St W., depotsonoma.com. (Courtesy of Depot Hotel)

Slide 7 of 20 La Salette, Sonoma: Make a reservation to dine on the front patio to enjoy dishes from Chef Manuel Azevedo, who honors his heritage by preparing classic and innovative dishes in Portuguese style. The wine list is loaded with Portuguese treasures and the service is snappy. 452 First St. E., Suite H, Sonoma, lasaletterestaurant.com. (Beth Schlanker)

Slide 8 of 20 Brewsters Beer Garden and Restaurant, Petaluma: Although its bocce ball court and kids’ play area are closed for now, the outdoor dining space is open again with increased precautions. Brewsters is a gourmet Southern-style beer garden with over 350 seats. Chef/co-owner Chris Beerman serves up BBQ classics, like brisket, ribs, and fried chicken. 229 Water Street North, Petaluma, brewstersbeergarden.com. (Courtesy of Brewsters)

Slide 9 of 20 Pub Republic, Petaluma: Open for dining on their outside patio. Pub Republic serves brunch, lunch, happy hour and dinner options made with local ingredients. 3120 Lakeville Hwy. Petaluma, pubrepublicusa.com. (Traci M. / Yelp)

Slide 10 of 20 Taps, Petaluma: Place your order for a burger and specialty wings with a beer at the bar and enjoy the revised outdoor seating. This Petaluma spot is perfect for any beer lover, with tons of updated options on tap. 54 E Washington St. Petaluma, https://www.instagram.com/taps.petaluma. (Courtesy of Taps)

Slide 11 of 20 Opening May 29 - Healdsburg Bar & Grill, Healdsburg: Known to locals as HBG, this buzzing, American eatery is the playground for Michelin-starred chef Douglas Keane, who serves up comfort classics like macaroni and cheese and their classic HBG’s burger. 245 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, healdsburgbarandgrill.com.

Slide 12 of 20 Mateo's Cocina Latina, Healdsburg: Limited seating available by reservation only. In the back of Mateo’s is a garden patio where the master chef grows herbs and vegetables for his seasonal, Latin cuisine. The large patio has umbrella-shaded tables for those hot summer days. 214 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, 707-433-1520. (Courtesy of Mateo's)

Slide 13 of 20 Rustic Francis's Favorites, Geyserville: The by-reservation-only restaurant at Francis Ford Coppola Winery in Geyserville boasts a terrace overlooking the picturesque Alexander Valley and Coppola vineyards. The family-style cooking features fresh, seasonal ingredients from the property’s organic herb and produce garden. 300 Via Archimedes, Geyserville, francisfordcoppolawinery.com (Courtesy of Rustic)

Slide 14 of 20 Charlie’s Restaurant, Windsor: A favorite among our readers, Charlie’s at Windsor Golf Club’s lakeside patio is now open. The menu features weekend brunches, steaks, fresh seafood, fine wines and beers on tap. 1320 19th Hole Dr, Windsor, windsorgolf.com. (Courtesy of Charlie's Restaurant)

Slide 15 of 20 Fork Roadhouse, Sebastopol: The large patio behind this tiny Sebastopol roadhouse is now open with cool shade and a small stream nearby. Not to mention that chef/owner Sarah Piccolo’s food is spot-on every time. 9890 Bodega Highway, Sebastopol, forkcatering.com. (John Burgess)

Slide 16 of 20 Handline, Sebastopol: Tacos, burgers and other family favorites are offered again on this breezy patio. Enjoy organic soft serve that will remind you of being a kid again.. 935 Gravenstein Hwy. South, Sebastopol, handline.com. (Courtesy of Handline)

Slide 17 of 20 Hopmonk Tavern, Sebastopol: Sebastopol's Hopmonk is housed in a 1903 landmarked brick building previously used as a railroad powerhouse. The outdoor beer garden has long communal tables and a fire-pit. Guests can check out the extensive “Beer Bible” while chewing on a juicy burger and other classic pub grub. 230 Petaluma Ave., hopmonk.com/sebastopol, (Courtesy of Hopmonk)

Slide 18 of 20 Woodfour Brewing, Sebastopol: This local brewery serves up burgers, bowls and wings and has a large patio for soaking up the summer sun and drinking some cold brews. 6780 Depot St. Sebastopol, woodfourbrewing.com. (Courtesy of Woodfour Brewing)

Slide 19 of 20 Russian River Vineyards, Forestville: This Forestville outpost has always been a great spot to sit outside among grapevines and redwoods and ponder the Wine Country lifestyle. It’s now open for outdoor seating only, with food and wine tastings available. 5700 Highway 116 N., Forestville, russianrivervineyards.com. (John Burgess)

Slide 20 of 20 Rocker Oysterfeller’s, Valley Ford: Enjoy a picnic in the gardens or on the large patio outside this historic Sonoma County roadhouse. Picnic tables are set up to accommodate guests enjoying Tomales Bay oysters and other coastal specials. 14415 Highway 1, Valley Ford, 707-876-1983, rockeroysterfellers.com. (Courtesy of Rocker Oyserfeller's)