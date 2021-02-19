Pups on the Patio: 25 Dog-Friendly Restaurants in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 24 Willi's Seafood and Raw Bar, Healdsburg: A small-but-lovely outdoor patio for eating your lobster roll and oysters with Fido. 403 Healdsburg Avenue, Healdsburg, 707-433-9191, starkrestaurants.com. (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat)

Slide 2 of 24 Healdsburg Bar & Grill, Healdsburg: A full bar, spot-on burgers and space for the kids and your pup to stretch their legs. 245 Healdsburg Avenue, Healdsburg, 707-433-3333, healdsburgbarandgrill.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 3 of 24 8 Dragons, Healdsburg: Potstickers, pepper prawns and a cold Tsingtao and it's the perfect place for you and your pup. 1047 Vine Street, Healdsburg, 707-395-0023, 8dragonsrestaurant.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 4 of 24 Barndiva, Healdsburg: Swanky food and cocktails at this farm-to-table hotspot that allows pedigreed (and all other) pooches on the patio (on leash and well-behaved). 231 Center Street, Healdsburg, 707-431-0100, barndiva.com. (Jeff Kan Lee / The Press Democrat)

Slide 5 of 24 Campo Fina, Healdsburg: Cal-Italian with the emphasis on Italy. A (not-so) secret covered patio has bocce and a place for friendly dogs. 330 Healdsburg Avenue, Healdsburg, 707-395 4640, campofina.com. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Slide 6 of 24 Parish Cafe, Healdsburg: Bring the dog to watch you stuff your face with Louisiana beignets, gumbo or grits. 60 Mill Street, Healdsburg, 707-431-8474, theparishcafe.com. (Photo by siponthisjuice.com)

Slide 7 of 24 The Wurst, Healdsburg: Hot dog! Actually, something even better — sausages, burgers, garlic fries and a real root beer float. The kid-friendly menu and outdoor tables make for a lovely summer evening with the whole tribe. 22 Matheson St, Healdsburg, 707-395-0214, thewurst.com. (Sammie G. / Yelp)

Slide 8 of 24 KC's American Kitchen, Windsor: A lovely spot for breakfast or brunch with your furry bestie. The patio overlooks the town's lovely community park. 9501 Duvander Ln, Windsor, 707-838-7800, kcsamericankitchen.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 9 of 24 Russian River Brewing Company, Windsor: A spot designed with four-legged friends in mind, Russian River has a one-acre pet-friendly park and outdoor patio for sipping Pliny and eating their tasty pub menu. (The downtown Santa Rosa location is dog-friendly, too, but usually busier). 700 Mitchell Ln, Windsor, 707-545-2337, russianriverbrewing.com/windsor. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Slide 10 of 24 Franchettis', Santa Rosa: An outdoor beer garden is friendly to pets and every third Tuesday of the month, they offer up a pooch party with special dog treats. 1229 N Dutton Ave, Santa Rosa, 707-526-1229, franchettis.com. (Erik Castro / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 11 of 24 Bear Republic, Rohnert Park: Casual beer drinking from the popular brewer by Robert’s Lake. A nearby dog park helps your dog burn off a little energy before heading to the patio for a burger. 5000 Roberts Lake Rd, Rohnert Park, 707-585-2722, bearrepublic.com. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Slide 12 of 24 Ricky's Eastbound, Santa Rosa: Surrounded by plants with twinkle lights above, this outdoor patio has plenty of room for you pet while you dine on classic American fare from the former Bruno’s on Fourth owners. 5575 Mountain Hawk Dr., Santa Rosa, 707-843-5143, rickyseastbound.com. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Slide 13 of 24 Brewsters Beer Garden, Petaluma: One of our favorite beer gardens to bring dogs. There’s plenty of open space and whirl of strollers and occasional barks of “hello” from nearby tables. Plus, great barbecue for all. 229 Water St N, Petaluma, 707-981-8330, brewstersbeergarden.com. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Slide 14 of 24 Lagunitas Brewing Company, Petaluma: Outdoor tables and plenty of sudsy camaraderie. 1280 N McDowell Blvd, Petaluma, 707-778-8776, lagunitas.com. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Slide 15 of 24 Boon Eat + Drink, Guerneville: We love the beet salad and truffle mac, but a few outdoor tables allow pets to enjoy the experience too. Go for a dip at Johnson’s beach after. 16248 Main St, Guerneville, 707-869-0780, eatatboon.com. (Chris Hardy / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 16 of 24 Stumptown Brewery, Guerneville: A funky brewery right on the river. Cash only at the grill, but plenty of room to roam and romp. 15045 River Rd, Guerneville, 707-869-0705, stumptown.com. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Slide 17 of 24 Handline, Sebastopol: Fish tacos, ice cream cones, picnic tables and a great selection of beer and ciders. What more could you ask for? 935 Gravenstein Hwy S, Sebastopol, 707-827-3744, handline.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 18 of 24 Gravenstein Grill, Sebastopol: Enjoy casual burgers and charcuterie or upscale entrees like seared salmon or short ribs on the comfortable patio with pup. 8050 Bodega Ave, Sebastopol, 707-634-6142, gravensteingrill.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 19 of 24 Hopmonk, Sebatopol: Great music, great beer and a friendly attitude toward four-legged friends. 230 Petaluma Ave, Sebastopol, 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com/sebastopol. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 20 of 24 Fork Roadhouse, Sebastopol: A charming roadhouse with a large patio and farm to fork menu. 9890 Bodega Hwy, Sebastopol, 707-634-7575, forkcatering.com. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Slide 21 of 24 Ramen Gaijin, Sebastopol: Ramen and yakitori with scrupulously seasonal ingredients and freshly made noodles available outside along with their full compliment of cocktails. 6948 Sebastopol Ave, Sebastopol, 707-827-3609, ramengaijin.com. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Slide 22 of 24 Underwood Bar and Bistro, Graton: A dog-friendly patio so you can still get your harissa fries, oysters and carefully curated wine list. 9113 Graton Rd, Graton, 707-823-7023, underwoodgraton.com. (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat)

Slide 23 of 24 Palooza Gastropub, Kenwood: An enclosed outdoor patio is a great Sonoma Valley place to station yourself (and your dog) for the evening. Live music, beer and pub grub are tops. 8910 Sonoma Hwy, Kenwood, 707-833-4000, paloozafresh.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 24 of 24 Tips Roadside, Kenwood: A lively patio with excellent cocktails and live music on Friday nights for you and your pup. We’re huge fans of their tasty fried chicken. 8445 Sonoma Hwy., Kenwood, 707-509-0078, tipsroadside.com. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)